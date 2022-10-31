Morbi bridge collapse: PM Modi gets emotional, to visit Morbi tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his condolences to the family members of Morbi bridge collapse victims. He said that the government was standing shoulder to shoulder with them.

After paying tributes to India’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary at the Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Gujarat, PM Modi remembered those who died in Sunday’s Morbi bridge collapse incident.

“I am in Kevadia, but my heart goes out to those who died in the Morbi Bridge collapse tragedy,” the prime minister said as he got emotional.

At least 134 people were killed after the suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi city collapsed on Sunday evening. The prime minister assured the government was standing shoulder to shoulder with the families of the victims. The state government has been engaged in the rescue work and the central government is providing every possible assistance, he said.

PM Modi will visit Morbi on Tuesday, the Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office has announced.

Rescue operations were in full swing at Morbi, around 300 km from Gujarat capital Gandhinagar, with teams of the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Indian Air Force, Army and Navy joining local personnel in the effort.

