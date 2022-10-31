Morbi bridge collapse: PM Modi gets emotional, to visit Morbi tomorrow
After paying tributes to India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary at the Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Gujarat, PM Modi remembered those who died in Sunday's Morbi bridge collapse incident
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his condolences to the family members of Morbi bridge collapse victims. He said that the government was standing shoulder to shoulder with them.
Morbi bridge collapse: PM Modi gets emotional, to visit Morbi tomorrow#MorbiBridgeCollapse #Gujarat #PMModi https://t.co/7g2NmE5Osi pic.twitter.com/pJBFnx42Gt
— Firstpost (@firstpost) October 31, 2022
After paying tributes to India’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary at the Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Gujarat, PM Modi remembered those who died in Sunday’s Morbi bridge collapse incident.
“I am in Kevadia, but my heart goes out to those who died in the Morbi Bridge collapse tragedy,” the prime minister said as he got emotional.
At least 134 people were killed after the suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi city collapsed on Sunday evening. The prime minister assured the government was standing shoulder to shoulder with the families of the victims. The state government has been engaged in the rescue work and the central government is providing every possible assistance, he said.
PM Modi will visit Morbi on Tuesday, the Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office has announced.
Rescue operations were in full swing at Morbi, around 300 km from Gujarat capital Gandhinagar, with teams of the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Indian Air Force, Army and Navy joining local personnel in the effort.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
'Mission LiFE' will help in fighting climate crisis, says PM Modi in Gujarat's Kevadia
Mission LIFE is expected to be an India-led global mass movement that will nudge individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment
Morbi Bridge Collapse: Most important things to know about Gujarat tragedy
The heart-rending Morbi Bridge Collapse over the Machchhu river in the town of Morbi in Gujarat could have been avoided but for several lapses by the administration. Let us take a look at some of the errors by the administration as well as by members of the public that led to this disaster
Gujarat: At least 91 killed as 140-year-old bridge collapses in Morbi; IAF, Army and Navy join rescue ops
Three platoons of the NDRF with 50 personnel of Indian Navy, 30 personnel of IAF along with two columns of Army personnel have joined the rescue ops. The bridge was reopened to the public after renovation on 26 October