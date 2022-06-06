Moose Wala killing: Punjab Police nabs third suspect from Haryana; all eight shooters identified

Davinder alias Kala was nabbed on Sunday evening from Haryana's Fatehabad. Two suspects involved in the killing, Keshav and Charanjeet, had allegedly stayed with him police sources said on Monday

The Punjab Police has arrested another person in connection with the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, taking the number of people held in the case so far to three.

Davinder alias Kala was nabbed on Sunday evening from Haryana's Fatehabad. Two suspects involved in the killing had allegedly stayed with him, police sources said on Monday.

On 3 June, two other suspects were nabbed by the Punjab Police from Fatehabad and their roles in Moose Wala's killing were being probed.

The police had received inputs that Kala accommodated two suspected murders — Keshav and Charanjeet — in his house on 16 and 17 May.

Earlier, police had arrested two persons — Pavan and Naseeb — from Bhirdana, with the latest becoming the third arrest in the case from the Fatehabad district.

Two days after the killing of Moose Wala in Mansa district, the Punjab Police on Tuesday made the first arrest in this case.

The arrested person, Manpreet Singh, was accused of providing logistic support to the assailants.

According to Hindustan Times sources, eight sharp shooters who killed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, have been identified.

As per sources, they belong to Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. This comes at a time when Punjab police teams are conducting raids in three states and it's an ongoing operation to nab the suspects.

On 29 May, Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Moose Wala was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab Police on a temporary basis.

The state police had termed the incident a case of an inter-gang rivalry and had said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the killing. Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of the gang, had claimed the responsibility for the murder.

With inputs from agencies

