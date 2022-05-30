India

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: From politicians to celebrities, condolences pour in for Punjabi singer

Punjab Director-General of Police VK Bhawra on Sunday informed that the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang was involved in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder and gang member Lucky, has taken responsibility for it

FP Staff May 30, 2022 00:30:30 IST
File image of Sidhu Moose Wala. Twitter@HardeepSinghPuri

Singer turned politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead at by unknown people in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday. Three people were injured in the firing incident.

According to a report by ANI, Punjab Director-General of Police VK Bhawra on Sunday informed that the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang was involved in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder. Gang member- Lucky, has taken responsibility for the murder.

The 28-year-old singer's murder in broad daylight has caused widespread outrage across political spectrum and Indian cinema industry, especially as the incident took place a day after Moose Wala's security was withdrawn by the Punjab police.

'Blood on CM's hands'

As per ANI, Congress condoled the demise of the party leader and Punjabi singer. The Punjab unit of the party hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state calling it "insensitive and inexperienced" and alleging "blood on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's hands".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condoled Moose Wala's demise. He tweeted that he was "shocked and saddened" by the news.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed her condolences on the demise.

"The news of the murder of the talented singer, youth icon, and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala ji is very painful. This incident surprised us all. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones," Priyanka tweeted in Hindi.

Congress leader Manish Tewari also condoled Moose Wala's 'dastardly murder' and urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to bring the perpetrators to justice at the earliest.

Sunil Jakhar, who quit Congress to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently, on Sunday termed the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala "shocking", and said that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Adami Party government in the state should be held accountable.

Congress demands CM's resignation

Demanding Bhagwant Mann's resignation, leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa said Moose Wala's murder has exposed the law and order situation in Punjab. He tweeted:

'Punjab is up in flames'

Punjab is up in flames, said BJP leader Amit Malviya on Sunday while attacking the Aam Adami Party government over Sidhu Moose Wala's murder.

'Stay calm': CM urges people

Amid political backlash following revoking of the security cover of the Punjabi singer and his eventual demise, Mann appealed to all to "stay calm". He tweeted:

Celebrities mourn Moose Wala's death

From Ajay Devgan, Vishal Dadlani, Kapil Sharma to Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz, several celebrities have expressed shock and their condolences on social media over the singer's demise.

Updated Date: May 30, 2022 00:31:36 IST

