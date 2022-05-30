Sidhu Moose Wala murder: From politicians to celebrities, condolences pour in for Punjabi singer

Punjab Director-General of Police VK Bhawra on Sunday informed that the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang was involved in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder and gang member Lucky, has taken responsibility for it

Singer turned politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead at by unknown people in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday. Three people were injured in the firing incident.

According to a report by ANI, Punjab Director-General of Police VK Bhawra on Sunday informed that the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang was involved in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder. Gang member- Lucky, has taken responsibility for the murder.

The 28-year-old singer's murder in broad daylight has caused widespread outrage across political spectrum and Indian cinema industry, especially as the incident took place a day after Moose Wala's security was withdrawn by the Punjab police.

'Blood on CM's hands'

As per ANI, Congress condoled the demise of the party leader and Punjabi singer. The Punjab unit of the party hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state calling it "insensitive and inexperienced" and alleging "blood on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's hands".

Heartbreaking that Sidhu Mossewala Ji’s security was revoked just 2 days ago as a publicity stunt by insensitive & inexperienced @AamAadmiParty regime. The state’s of law and order is appalling. CM & DGP have blood on their hands. RIP Shubhdeep Moosewala.🙏 pic.twitter.com/puGvSJGssO — Punjab Congress (@INCPunjab) May 29, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condoled Moose Wala's demise. He tweeted that he was "shocked and saddened" by the news.

Deeply shocked and saddened by the murder of promising Congress leader and talented artist, Sidhu Moosewala. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans from across the world. https://t.co/j1uXBfPLlS — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 29, 2022

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed her condolences on the demise.

"The news of the murder of the talented singer, youth icon, and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala ji is very painful. This incident surprised us all. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones," Priyanka tweeted in Hindi.

सिद्धू मूसेवाला जी एक प्रतिभावान कलाकार थे, जिन्होंने पूरी दुनिया में देश और पंजाब का नाम रोशन किया। आम आदमी पार्टी की सरकार ने पंजाब की कानून व्यवस्था को जंगलराज में बदल दिया है और सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को राजनीतिक पसंद-नापसंद के हवाले कर दिया है।...1/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 29, 2022

Congress leader Manish Tewari also condoled Moose Wala's 'dastardly murder' and urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to bring the perpetrators to justice at the earliest.

Sad to hear about the dastardly murder of @iSidhuMooseWala @INCPunjab Candidate from Mansa & a popular Punjabi singer.

I urge Chief Minister @BhagwantMann to get this unfortunate occurrence investigated & the perpetrators brought to justice at the earliest. — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) May 29, 2022

Sunil Jakhar, who quit Congress to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently, on Sunday termed the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala "shocking", and said that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Adami Party government in the state should be held accountable.

Murder of Sidhu Moosewala is utterly shocking. AamAdamiParty must be held accountable for tinkering with security issues to gain cheap publicity. @BhagwantMann@AAPPunjab — Sunil Jakhar (@sunilkjakhar) May 29, 2022

Congress demands CM's resignation

Demanding Bhagwant Mann's resignation, leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa said Moose Wala's murder has exposed the law and order situation in Punjab. He tweeted:

Murder of a promising youngster Sidhu Moosewala exposes law & order situation of Punjab. CM @BhagwantMann should immediately resign as he holds charge of home department and a explanation is needed on what basis his security was withdrawn yesterday just one day before attack. — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) May 29, 2022

'Punjab is up in flames'

Punjab is up in flames, said BJP leader Amit Malviya on Sunday while attacking the Aam Adami Party government over Sidhu Moose Wala's murder.

Punjab is up in flames! Is popular singer Sidhu Moosewala’s cold blooded murder the change AAP promised? Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chaddha, who run Punjab by proxy, must be held accountable for this murder. Did they not know of the threat before withdrawing his security? — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 29, 2022

'Stay calm': CM urges people

Amid political backlash following revoking of the security cover of the Punjabi singer and his eventual demise, Mann appealed to all to "stay calm". He tweeted:

I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm. — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 29, 2022

Celebrities mourn Moose Wala's death

From Ajay Devgan, Vishal Dadlani, Kapil Sharma to Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz, several celebrities have expressed shock and their condolences on social media over the singer's demise.

Stunned by the shocking death of #SidhuMoosewala. May Waheguru give his loved ones strength in their hour of grief. RIP departed soul 🙏 Still trying to wrap my head around this one. pic.twitter.com/voGupsgZ2B — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 29, 2022

Kise da jawaan dhee ya putt es duniya toh chala jaave, es toh vadda dukh koi nhi ho sakda duniya te. Waheguruji mehar kareyo🙏🏻 #sidhumoosewala — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) May 29, 2022

I only knew #SidhuMoosewala through his music, yet the news of his demise has cut deep. India has very few authentic modern artists. He was right on top of that list. I'm without words. He's a legend, his voice, his courage & his words will never be forgotten. What a sad day! — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 29, 2022

Satnam shri waheguru 🙏 very shocking n very sad, a great artist n a wonderful human being, may god give the strengths to his family 🙏 #sidhumoosewala pic.twitter.com/hfMDxxxBRt — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) May 29, 2022

RIP SIDHU MOOSEWALA…! — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) May 29, 2022

With input from agencies Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.