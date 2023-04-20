Missing Indian climber Anurag Maloo found alive on Nepal's Mount Annapurna, in critical condition

New Delhi: Indian climber Anurag Maloo, who went missing earlier this week after falling into a deep crevasse on Mount Annapurna in Nepal, has been found alive in critical condition by rescuers. He is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.

“He is found alive. He has been taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he is still alive,” news agency PTI quoted Maloo’s brother, Sudhir, as saying.

“We will have to shift our focus towards the medical side now,” he added.

#AnuragMaloo

Alive! But we need to pray for his recovery. Pls pray 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ynqp9AKV2F — Yashraj Akashi (YSA) (@yashrajx) April 20, 2023

The 34-year-old climber from Kishangarh city in northern Indian state of Rajasthan went missing on Monday. He was on a trekking expedition with the Seven Summit Treks when he disappeared while descending from Camp III of Mount Annapurna, Mingma Sherpa, the chairman of the group told earlier this week.

He fell from around 6,000 metres while descending from Camp III.

Maloo was on a mission to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres and the seven highest points in all seven continents to create awareness and drive action towards achieving the UN Global Goals.

For the unversed, Mount Annapurna is the 10th highest mountain in the world.

An extensive search was launched for Maloo shortly after he went missing. His family had written a letter to India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar requesting him to issue a joint rescue operation of Indian and Nepalese army to search and rescue Maloo.

Also Read: Search continues as Indian climber goes missing at Mt Annapurna in Nepal

"We understand that the rescue operation may be challenging due to the harsh weather conditions and the difficult terrain of the mountain, but we believe that a joint effort of the Indian and Nepalese army can help in locating Mr Maloo,” the letter read.

Maloo has been awarded REX Karam- Veer Chakra and became the 2041 Antarctic Youth Ambassador from India.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.