Search continues as Indian climber goes missing at Mt Annapurna in Nepal

Kathmandu: A 34-year-old climber from Rajasthan’s Kishangadh went missing from Nepal’s Mount Annapurna on Monday.

Anurag Maloo was on a trekking expedition with the Seven Summit Treks when he disappeared while descending from Camp III of Mt Annapurna, Mingma Sherpa, the chairman of the group told PTI.

According to Himalayan Times, Maloo was on a mission to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000m and seven summits to create awareness about the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Sherpa said, “We had launched an extensive search for Maloo shortly after he went missing. However, till evening we have not succeeded in locating him.”

“We will continue the search on Tuesday,” he added.

Maloo was awarded REX KaramVeer Chakra and became the 2041 Antarctic Youth Ambassador from India, local media reports said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag Maloo (@anuragmaloo)

Maloo’s family wrote a letter addressed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar saying, “We would like to bring to your attention the unfortunate incident of Mr. Anurag Maloo, a seasoned entrepreneur and mountain climber, who has been missing since yesterday after his fall while descending from Camp 4 to camp 3 of Mt Anupurna.”

“We urge you to take immediate action and issue a joint rescue operation of Indian and Nepalese army to search and rescue Mr. Maloo. We understand that the rescue operation may be challenging due to the harsh weather conditions and the difficult terrain of the mountain, but we believe that a joint effort of the Indian and Nepalese army can help in locating Mr Maloo,” the letter added.

With inputs from agencies

