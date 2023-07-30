'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign to be launched in run up to Independence Day: PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat' address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the upcoming launch of a campaign called ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ as a tribute to the courageous martyrs of the nation, just ahead of Independence Day. During his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio address, PM Modi said that with ‘Amrit Mohatsav’ resonating everywhere and 15 August near, a big campaign is being launched in the country — ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’.

He said the campaign will be launched to honour the martyred bravehearts and programmes will be organised across India in memory of those who laid down their lives for the country. “Special inscriptions will be installed in lakhs of village panchayats of the country in memory of these personalities,” Modi said.

An ‘Amrit Kalash Yatra’ will also be taken out during this campaign, he said. “This ‘Amrit Kalash Yatra’, carrying the soil in 7,500 ‘kalash’ from villages and various corners of the country, will reach Delhi. This yatra will also carry plants from various parts of the country. From 7,500 kalash, soil and plants that will come, an ‘Amrit Vatika’ will be built close to the National War Memorial,” the Prime Minister said, reported PTI.

In his radio address, PM Modi also hailed the changes made by the government in the Haj policy in the past few years and said now more and more people are getting an opportunity to go for the annual pilgrimage. Over 4,000 women were able to perform Haj without ‘Mehram’ or a male companion which he said was a “big change”, the prime minister said.

He said Muslim women who recently came back from Haj wrote to him. “Their Haj was very special as they performed the pilgrimage without ‘Mehram’. Their number is not 50 or 100 but over 4,000. This is a big change,” PM Modi said while pointing out that earlier Muslim women were not allowed to perform Haj without ‘Mehram’. “Through Mann ki Baat, I would also like to thank the Saudi Government,” he said. “The changes made in the Haj policy in the last few years are being appreciated. Our Muslim mothers and sisters have written a lot to me. Now more and more people are getting an opportunity to go for Haj,” the prime minister said.

During his address, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the recent return of various artefacts from the US to India.

He also expressed his concern over the challenges brought about by recent natural calamities, particularly emphasising the hardships faced by people due to swollen rivers like the Yamuna. However, amidst these difficulties, he commended the nation’s resilience and unity in facing such adversities.

The Prime Minister also expressed admiration for the innovative water conservation initiatives undertaken by the people. Notably, he cited the remarkable feat of planting 30 crore saplings in a single day in Uttar Pradesh as a testament to the public’s active involvement and environmental awareness.

With inputs from agencies