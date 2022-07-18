Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde orders MSRTC to provide Rs 10 lakh as compensation to kin of deceased in Dhar bus accident

The MSRTC bus that fell into Narmada river in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh was more than 10 years old and its fitness certificate was about to expire on 27 July

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday instructed Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to provide 10 lakhs ex-gratia each to the kin of the deceased in the bus accident in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh.

A MSRTC bus, believed to be carrying around 32 people from Madhya Pradesh's Indore city to Amalner in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, situated about 260 kilometers from Dhar district.

Soon after the orders from the chief minister, MSRTC announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the relatives of each of the deceased and to bear the entire cost of treatment cost of the injured people.

At least 13 passengers, including the bus driver and conductor, were killed after the bus in which they were travelling towards Maharashtra broke the railing of a bridge on the National Highway No.3 (Agra-Mumbai road), situated close to Dhar and Khargone borders, and fell into the Narmada river.

The deceased included four women and a child, news agency PTI quoted officials saying. Total of eight bodies have been identified. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The MSRTC informed that Chandrakant Eknath Patil (45) was driving the bus and Prakash Shravan Chaudhary (40) was the conductor. Both were from Amalner in Jalgaon.

The six other deceased have been identified as Chetan Ramgopal Jangid from Jaipur in Rajasthan, Jagannath Hemraj Joshi (70) from Udaipur in Rajasthan, Nibaji Ananda Patil (60), Kamalabai Nibaji Patil (55), both from Amalner in Jalagaon, Aarva Murtuja Bora (27) from Akola in Maharashtra, and Saifuddin Abbas Nurani from Indore in MP.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he spoke with Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and all efforts are on to find those still missing.

The river current was strong and rescue team worked on war footing to rescue the passengers. The bus was later pulled out of the river with the help of a crane and traffic movement on the highway was restored.

A control room having helpline numbers - 09555899091, 0257-2223180 and 0257-2217193 has been set up by the Jalgaon collector. The MSRTC has also set up a helpline for citizens and they can dial 022-23023940 to get information about the accident and their relatives who were in the bus.

The MSRTC bus was more than 10 years old and its fitness certificate was about to expire on 27 July this year. Its Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate and insurance were valid, an RTO official said.

