Madhya Pradesh accident: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to kin of those who lost their lives in Dhar bus tragedy

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus broke the railing of a bridge on the National Highway No.3 situated close to Dhar and Khargone borders, before falling into the Narmada river

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the bus accident in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh where at least 12 people have died after a Maharashtra roadways bus fell into Narmada river. Also, an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the bus tragedy. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.

"The bus tragedy in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh is saddening. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. Rescue work is underway and local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected," Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said that he is in touch with Dhar Collector and Maharashtra ST officials. "They are coordinating for rescue operations and medical aid and treatment to the injured passengers," Fadnavis said, praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.

"Pained to know about the loss of lives in Maharashtra ST bus (Indore to Amalner) accident at Dhar, MP as it fell into a river from a bridge. Few passengers are rescued. Our deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones," the Maharashtra deputy CM tweeted.

The passenger bus, belonging to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), was enroute Jalgaon district of Maharashtra from Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

There were around 30 to 32 passengers believed to be on board the bus, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra said that 15 people were rescued. The operation to rescue others was underway till the last report came in.

The minister further said that the river current was strong.

The passenger bus broke the railing of a bridge on the National Highway No.3 (Agra-Mumbai road), situated close to Dhar and Khargone borders, before falling into the Narmada river.

Madhya Pradesh Home Department's Additional Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Rajora told PTI that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rushed to the spot. Earlier, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) with the help of local fishermen rescued people and retrieved bodies.

With inputs from PTI

