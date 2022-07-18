Madhya Pradesh accident: 12 dead, 15 rescued after Maharashtra roadways bus to Pune falls into Narmada river in Dhar

The bus with about 50-60 passengers on board skidded off a slippery road and broke through the railings of the Khalghat bridge. It fell from a height of about 1,000 feet into the Narmada river in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: As many as 12 people have died after a Maharashtra Roadways bus enroute Pune from Indore fell off Khalghat Sanjay Setu in Dhar district on Monday morning.

"12 people dead, 15 rescued after a Maharashtra Roadways bus going from Indore to Pune falls off Khalghat Sanjay Setu in Dhar district," Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The passenger bus skidded off a slippery road and broke through the railings of the Khalghat bridge. It then fell off from a height of about 1,000 feet into the Narmada river in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh.

The rescue operation is underway and according to a report by NDTV, about 50-60 passengers were expected to be on board the bus.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the loss of lives in the bus accident in Dhar district.

"The district administration team is present at the accident site. The bus has been removed. I am in constant touch with Khargone, Dhar district administration. Instructions have been given to make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured," the Chief Minister said.

दुर्घटना स्थल पर जिला प्रशासन की टीम मौजूद है। बस को निकाल लिया गया है। खरगोन, धार जिला प्रशासन के साथ मैं निरंतर संपर्क में हूं। घायलों के समुचित इलाज की व्यवस्था के निर्देश दिये हैं। दु:ख की इस घड़ी में पीड़ित परिवार स्वयं को अकेला न समझे,मैं व संपूर्ण प्रदेश साथ है। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 18, 2022

"The bus completely submerged in the depths of Narmada river. There is a little chance of survival,” a report by ToI quoted Dhamnod police station in-charge Rajkumar Yadav as saying.

A team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) alongwith the help of local fishermen is carrying out the rescue operation. Senior officials from Indore and Dhar have also rushed to the spot.

