Madam used to beat me, forced me to lick urine for eight years: Domestic help recalls torture by ex-Jharkhand BJP leader

The Jharkhand Police on Wednesday arrested suspended BJP leader Seema Patra over allegations of torturing her domestic help

New Delhi: “Madam used to beat me up when I used to make a mistake while working,” said 29-year-old Sunita Kumari who was working as a maid in Jharkhand BJP leader Seema Patra’s residence since the past eight years.

“I have throat issues. What you heard is exactly what happened to me. Madam used to beat me up when I used to make a mistake while working,” Sunita Kumari was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Jharkhand Police on Wednesday arrested Seema Patra over allegations of torturing her domestic help. A case has also been registered at Argora Police station against Patra, who is wife of an ex-IAS officer.

When arrested, Patra told media, “These are false allegations, politically motivated allegations. I have been implicated.”

Earlier in the day, BJP leader and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi visited the hospital to meet Sunita Kumari. He said, “We came here to meet the victim, she’s poor lady and used to work at her (accused Seema Patra) house. The way she was beaten by her was not right. It’s good that she (Seema Patra) has been arrested.”

Sunita has suffered several injuries on her body and was also allegedly beaten with a hot pan and iron rods. She was also forced to lick the urine on the floor over years of torture.

Sunita’s teeth were also broken with an iron rod and was locked in a room without food and water for days. When Police found her on Monday, she was unable to stand on her own. She is currently undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi.

Seema Patra had allegedly kept Sunita captive in her residence in residence in Ranchi’s posh Ashok Nagar area for several years.

Sunita accused Seema Patra, wife of former IAS officer Maheshwar Patra, of starving and thrashing her regularly.

She, however, said Patra’s son would try to save her from his mother and she is alive because of him.

The BJP leader was suspended by the party after a video of the woman, identified as Sunita, narrating her ordeal, went viral on social media and clamouring calls for her arrest.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also taken cognizance of the media reports and has ordered action into the alleged crime, asking the Jharkhand Police to probe the allegation against Patra.

With inputs from agencies

