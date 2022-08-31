Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra, who was on Wednesday arrested for torturing her 29-year-old tribal help, has said that the allegations against her are politically motivated and she is being framed in a false case.

New Delhi: Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra, who was on Wednesday arrested for torturing her 29-year-old tribal help, has said that the allegations against her are politically motivated and she is being framed in a false case.

“These are false allegations, politically motivated allegations. I have been implicated,” said Patra.

#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand: “These are false allegations, politically motivated allegations. I have been implicated,” says suspended BJP leader and wife of an ex-IAS officer, Seema Patra who has been accused of torturing her domestic help. She has been arrested by the Police. pic.twitter.com/9PRSiBm0fO — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2022

Ranchi police arrested suspended BJP leader Seema Patra earlier in the day.

Acting on a tip-off from a government employee, the Ranchi Police had rescued the woman from Patra’s residence last week and recorded the domestic help’s statement on Tuesday before a magistrate, sources said.

Patra had allegedly kept the woman captive in her residence in Ranchi’s posh Ashok Nagar area for several years.

Patra was suspended by BJP after a video of Sunita, narrating her ordeal, went viral on social media with demands for Patra’s arrest.

Jharkhand BJP said that the party has zero tolerance towards atrocities against SC and ST communities.

“When the incident regarding the brutality of a maid working in BJP leader Seema Patra’s house came into the public domain, the BJP state president immediately suspended her,” said Jharkhand BJP in a statement.

“She was also served a show-cause regarding termination of the primary membership from the party. A committee has also been formed to inquire. After the committee submits its report, strictest action will be taken. In BJP, there’s no place for such people,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi met the victim at the hospital.

“We came here to meet the victim, she’s poor lady and used to work at her (accused Seema Patra) house. The way she was beaten by her was not right. It’s good that she (Seema Patra) has been arrested and the party has also removed her,” he said.

Jharkhand | We came here to meet the victim, she’s poor lady & used to work at her (accused Seema Patra) house. The way she was beaten by her was not right. It’s good that she (Seema Patra) has been arrested & the party has also removed her: BJP leader & former CM Babulal Marandi pic.twitter.com/N6MS7OZJAB — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2022

