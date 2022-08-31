Ranchi police on Wednesday arrested suspended BJP leader Seema Patra, wife of former IAS officer, for torturing her 29-year-old tribal help Sunita, police sources said.

#UPDATE | Jharkhand | Ranchi police arrested Seema Patra, suspended BJP leader and wife of ex-IAS officer for torturing her maid. The case was registered at Argora police station: Ranchi police https://t.co/ggg2IYoXpj — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2022

They said that the case has been registered at Argora police station.

Acting on a tip-off from a government employee, the Ranchi Police had rescued the woman from Patra’s residence last week and recorded the domestic help’s statement on Tuesday before a magistrate, sources said.

Patra had allegedly kept the woman captive in her residence in Ranchi’s posh Ashok Nagar area for several years.

Patra was suspended by BJP after a video of Sunita, narrating her ordeal, went viral on social media with demands for Patra’s arrest.

A post shared by The Dalit Voice on Twitter said that Sunita was made to “lick urine and was burnt with iron rods several times.”

#Terrible The brutality that happened to this tribal woman in Jharkhand is extremely painful, for eight consecutive years she was imprisoned and tortured, her teeth were blown out, she was given urine, she was burnt with iron rods several times. The accused must be hanged… pic.twitter.com/wk9NLG2tUB — The Dalit Voice (@ambedkariteIND) August 30, 2022

Governor Ramesh Bais too on Tuesday asked DGP Neeraj Sinha as to why no action has been taken against suspended BJP leader.

Members of various tribal outfits visited Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) where the woman is undergoing treatment and met her on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has taken cognizance of the media articles wherein it was reported that Patra, wife of former IAS officer Maheshwar Patra, brutally assaulted and harassed their domestic help.

According to reports, Patra kept her help hungry and thirsty for days and also broke her teeth with an iron rod and thrashed her regularly.

In a letter to Director General of Police, Jharkhand, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma had sought Patra’s arrest if the allegations leveled against her were found to be true. The Commission had also sought a fair and time-bound investigation and best medical treatment for the victim and ensure her safe rehabilitation.

The chairperson also sought an action taken report in the matter within seven days.

