India

'Lord Ram is the inspiration behind Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas,' says PM Modi as he attends Deepotsav in Ayodhya

This is prime minister Modi's first visit to Ayodhya after a 'bhoomi pujan' for the construction of a Ram temple on 5 August 2020

FP Staff October 23, 2022 18:17:16 IST
'Lord Ram is the inspiration behind Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas,' says PM Modi as he attends Deepotsav in Ayodhya

PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya on 23 October 2022. Twitter/@mannkibaat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended the Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya after offering prayers at the Ram Janmbhoomi.

Over 18 lakh earthen lamps were lit as part of the Deepotsav celebrations by more than 22,000 volunteers at Ram ki Paidi near the Saryu bank.

Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, PM Modi witnessed a 3-D holographic projection mapping show at Ram ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu, along with a grand musical laser show.

This is the PM’s first visit to Ayodhya after a “bhoomi pujan” for the construction of a Ram temple on 5 August 2020.

Immediately after reaching Ayodhya for the Deepotsav celebrations, the PM went to the makeshift Ram temple and offered prayers to Ram Lalla. He lit an earthen lamp there and performed an “aarti”. Temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das applied vermillion on his forehead.

Also read: ‘Will only return when temple construction begins’: A look at PM Modi’s journey with Ram Janmabhoomi movement

Modi was also briefed by officials on the construction going on for a grand Ram temple at the site. Earlier, the PM was welcomed by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: October 23, 2022 19:55:47 IST

TAGS:

also read

Watch: Preview of newly-built Mahakal Lok corridor at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple
India

Watch: Preview of newly-built Mahakal Lok corridor at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple

The structures that flank the corridor were constructed using sandstone that was obtained from the Bansi Paharpur region of Rajasthan

Every household in THIS city of Madhya Pradesh will light a diya for Ujjain Mahakal Lok
India

Every household in THIS city of Madhya Pradesh will light a diya for Ujjain Mahakal Lok

Prayers will be held at temples in all villages and cities of Madhya Pradesh coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme to inaugurate the first phase of the 'Shri Mahakal Lok' corridor in Ujjain on Tuesday evening

'Ujjain will now be a world tourism site': When PM Modi spoke of Mahakal complex development during 2004 Kumbh visit
India

'Ujjain will now be a world tourism site': When PM Modi spoke of Mahakal complex development during 2004 Kumbh visit

The Rs 856-crore project, under the Ujjain Smart City, started in 2017 and in five years, the entire landscape has undergone a sea change