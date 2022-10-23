'Lord Ram is the inspiration behind Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas,' says PM Modi as he attends Deepotsav in Ayodhya

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended the Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya after offering prayers at the Ram Janmbhoomi.

Over 18 lakh earthen lamps were lit as part of the Deepotsav celebrations by more than 22,000 volunteers at Ram ki Paidi near the Saryu bank.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the #Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on the eve of the festival of #Diwali (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/7URD7NuUFg — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2022

Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, PM Modi witnessed a 3-D holographic projection mapping show at Ram ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu, along with a grand musical laser show.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnesses sound and laser show in Ayodhya (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/eL0gg82JiV — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2022

This is the PM’s first visit to Ayodhya after a “bhoomi pujan” for the construction of a Ram temple on 5 August 2020.

Immediately after reaching Ayodhya for the Deepotsav celebrations, the PM went to the makeshift Ram temple and offered prayers to Ram Lalla. He lit an earthen lamp there and performed an “aarti”. Temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das applied vermillion on his forehead.

Modi was also briefed by officials on the construction going on for a grand Ram temple at the site. Earlier, the PM was welcomed by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath & Governor Anandiben Patel, inspects the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site in Ayodhya (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/LCpUyCqm4N — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2022

With inputs from PTI

