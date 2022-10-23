India

'Will only return when temple construction begins': A look at PM Modi's journey with Ram Janmabhoomi movement

PM Modi's journey with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement began over 30 years ago when he was Gujarat BJP's general secretary and the charioteer for the Gujarat leg of the Rath Yatra

FP Staff October 23, 2022 16:53:44 IST
'Will only return when temple construction begins': A look at PM Modi's journey with Ram Janmabhoomi movement

PM Narendra Modi & Murli Manhor Joshi offering prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya on 14 January 1992. Twitter/@modiarchive

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all to attend the Deepotsav in Ayodhya on the eve of Diwali.

The PM’s journey with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement began over 30 years ago when he was Gujarat BJP’s general secretary and the charioteer for the Gujarat leg of the Rath Yatra.

This was in September 1990.

On 26 January 1992, PM Modi raised the tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar in J&K, Modi Archive shared on Twitter.

Just days earlier on 14 January, PM sought Shri Ram’s blessings in Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi. Back then he made a vow that “he will only return when Ram Mandir construction begins.”

In 1998, PM Modi attended the ‘International Ramayana Conference’ where he “poke with great zeal about the life of Bhagwaan Sri Ram”, Modi Archive said.

On 5 August 2020, PM Modi laid the foundation of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The event also marked the culmination of the “500-year-old Ram Mandir movement.”

Deepotsav in Ayodhya

Around 18 lakh earthen lamps will be lit on Sunday in Ayodhya as part of Deepotsav, the Diwali celebrations that will include fireworks, a laser show and the staging of Ramlilas.

The sixth edition of the Deepotsav will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Navdeep Rinwa said over 15 lakh earthen lamps will be lit by more than 22,000 volunteers at Ram ki Paidi near the Saryu bank. The rest will be placed at important intersections and spots, officials told PTI.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: October 23, 2022 17:24:18 IST

TAGS:

also read

Watch: Preview of newly-built Mahakal Lok corridor at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple
India

Watch: Preview of newly-built Mahakal Lok corridor at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple

The structures that flank the corridor were constructed using sandstone that was obtained from the Bansi Paharpur region of Rajasthan

Every household in THIS city of Madhya Pradesh will light a diya for Ujjain Mahakal Lok
India

Every household in THIS city of Madhya Pradesh will light a diya for Ujjain Mahakal Lok

Prayers will be held at temples in all villages and cities of Madhya Pradesh coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme to inaugurate the first phase of the 'Shri Mahakal Lok' corridor in Ujjain on Tuesday evening

'Ujjain will now be a world tourism site': When PM Modi spoke of Mahakal complex development during 2004 Kumbh visit
India

'Ujjain will now be a world tourism site': When PM Modi spoke of Mahakal complex development during 2004 Kumbh visit

The Rs 856-crore project, under the Ujjain Smart City, started in 2017 and in five years, the entire landscape has undergone a sea change