'Will only return when temple construction begins': A look at PM Modi's journey with Ram Janmabhoomi movement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all to attend the Deepotsav in Ayodhya on the eve of Diwali.

The PM’s journey with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement began over 30 years ago when he was Gujarat BJP’s general secretary and the charioteer for the Gujarat leg of the Rath Yatra.

This was in September 1990.

To mark Diwali, PM Modi will today offer prayers to Bhagwaan Sri Ram Lalla Virajman in Ayodhya. Some pages from the archives.. Somnath-Ayodhya Ram Rath Yatra began on 25th Sep’1990. Then Gujarat BJP’s General Secretary, Modi was the charioteer for the Gujarat leg of the Yatra. pic.twitter.com/xjezvZoK73 — Modi Archive (@modiarchive) October 23, 2022

On 26 January 1992, PM Modi raised the tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar in J&K, Modi Archive shared on Twitter.

Just days earlier on 14 January, PM sought Shri Ram’s blessings in Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi. Back then he made a vow that “he will only return when Ram Mandir construction begins.”

At Kashmir’s Lal Chowk, Modi raised the tricolor, culminating the Ekta Yatra on 26th January 1992. Just days earlier, on 14th January, soon after seeking Bhagwaan Sri Ram’s blessings in Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi, Modi vowed “I’ll only return when Ram Mandir construction begins”! pic.twitter.com/bZea6XMdcw — Modi Archive (@modiarchive) October 23, 2022

In 1998, PM Modi attended the ‘International Ramayana Conference’ where he “poke with great zeal about the life of Bhagwaan Sri Ram”, Modi Archive said.

In 1998, Mauritius hosted the ‘International Ramayana Conference’. Narendra Modi was invited to attend the conference in Moka. Modi spoke with great zeal about the life of Bhagwaan Sri Ram, leaving a lasting impression on those in attendance. pic.twitter.com/tn6A5ceaa1 — Modi Archive (@modiarchive) October 23, 2022

On 5 August 2020, PM Modi laid the foundation of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The event also marked the culmination of the “500-year-old Ram Mandir movement.”

Deepotsav in Ayodhya

Around 18 lakh earthen lamps will be lit on Sunday in Ayodhya as part of Deepotsav, the Diwali celebrations that will include fireworks, a laser show and the staging of Ramlilas.

The sixth edition of the Deepotsav will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Navdeep Rinwa said over 15 lakh earthen lamps will be lit by more than 22,000 volunteers at Ram ki Paidi near the Saryu bank. The rest will be placed at important intersections and spots, officials told PTI.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.