Ayodhya sets Guinness world record by lighting over 15 lakh diyas on Deepotsav in PM Modi's presence
After offering prayers to Ram Lalla at the makeshift temple in Ayodhya, PM Modi reviewed the progress of the construction work. He also performed a symbolic coronation of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita at the Ram Katha Park
New Delhi: Ayodhya city in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday set a new Guinness World Record for lighting the maximum number of earthen lamps or diyas, on the eve of Diwali.
Over 20,000 volunteers were involved in lighting more than 15 lakh diyas on the banks of the Saryu River. A total of 15 lakh and 76 thousand diyas were lit on the occasion.
दिव्य #अयोध्या का भव्य #दीपोत्सव!
15 लाख 76 हजार दीपों जलाकर पुनः स्थापित हुआ विश्व रिकॉर्ड
गिनीज बुक ऑफ वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड में शामिल हुआ अयोध्या #दीपोत्सव2022#GuinnessWorldRecord #GuinnessWorldRecord2022 #GuinnessBookOfWorldRecord #AyodhyaDeepotsav #DeepotsavAyodhya2022 pic.twitter.com/TtcekTsLtu
— UP Tourism (@uptourismgov) October 23, 2022
This was the sixth edition of the Deepotsav.
#AyodhyaDeepotsav pic.twitter.com/zNhCARgsbp
— UP Tourism (@uptourismgov) October 23, 2022
The event was attended by prime minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The duo also displayed the Guinness Record certificate at the ceremony.
श्री अयोध्या जी में आयोजित भव्य दीपोत्सव-2022 में सर्वाधिक दीप प्रज्वलन कर बने विश्व रिकॉर्ड का प्रमाण-पत्र आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी को भेंट किया।
इस रिकॉर्ड के बनने में सहभागी हर नागरिक का अभिनंदन, आभार! pic.twitter.com/bV7UAokkpJ
— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 23, 2022
While addressing a gathering, PM Modi said Lord Ram’s rule was the inspiration behind his government’s “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” motto.
Modi linked the BJP government mantra that suggests inclusive development during his speech at the Ram Katha Park. He went on to make another short address at Ram ki Paidi where a record 15.76 lakh earthen lamps arranged on the river bank were lit by volunteers.
Modi was on his first visit to Ayodhya after he laid the foundation stone of a Ram temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi site on 5 August 2020.
After offering prayers to Ram Lalla at the makeshift temple here, the prime minister reviewed the progress of the construction work. Modi also performed a symbolic coronation of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita at the Ram Katha Park.
