Lawrence Bishnoi says his community will not forgive actor Salman Khan unless he apologises for blackbuck killing

Delhi Police (special cell) said that during the interrogation, Lawrence Bishnoi said that acquittal or punishment to Salman Khan from the court in 1998 blackbuck poaching case will not be the last verdict for the actor

New Delhi: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, a prime accused in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, told the Delhi Police that his community will not forgive Bollywood actor Salman Khan unless he tenders an apology for killing a blackbuck, which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community.

HGS Dhaliwal, special commissioner Delhi Police (special cell) said that during the interrogation, Lawrence Bishnoi candidly said, "Since the Bishnois consider the blackbuck to be the reincarnation of their religious guru, Bhagwan Jambeshwar also known as Jambaji, acquittal or punishment from the court will not be the last verdict for him."

"Lawrence Bishnoi also said actor Salman Khan and his father (Salim Khan) either tender public apology in Jambaji temple or the Bishnois will kill them," Dhaliwal informed.

Pramod Kushwaha, deputy commissioner of Delhi Police (special cell), who has interrogated gangster Bishnoi on several occasions, said that Bishnoi first made headlines when his gang members told police that he wanted to avenge the 1998 blackbuck poaching by killing Khan.

"When Sampat Nehra, a key member of Bishnoi gang, was arrested from Bengaluru in June 2018, he too had disclosed about the gang’s plan to eliminate Salman Khan — who was convicted in the blackbuck poaching case and sentenced to five years in jail in 2018," Kushwaha said.

Don't Miss: Plot to kill Salman Khan revealed: Lawrence Bishnoi's aide had posted sharpshooter outside Galaxy Apartments

"Lawrence belongs to the Bishnoi community, for whom blackbucks, a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, are sacred. Surprisingly, most of the gangsters associated with the core group of Lawrence Bishnoi are fanatically religious," the senior police officer said.

In June this year, Salman Khan and his father received an anonymous letter that threatened to kill them. An FIR was lodged following the threat letter against an unknown person, and security was also intensified outside the actor’s residence in Mumbai.

The letter in Hindi said that both Salim Khan and his son would soon meet the same fate as slain singer Siddhu Moosewala (Tera Moosawala bana denge), the police sources said on condition of anonymity.

As per the police, Salim Khan found the threat letter on a bench where he usually sits after jogging in the morning. The letter which he found around 7.30 am-8 am had his and Salman's name.

Bandra Police has filed an FIR against an unknown person and a further probe is underway, Mumbai Police said.

Lawrence Bishnoi, however, refused any connection to the letters.

Also Read: Salman Khan threat case: Mumbai Police reaches Pune to interrogate Sourabh Mahakal after his arrest

The actor's lawyer in the blackbuck poaching case Hastimal Saraswat had also received a death threat in a letter recently. A senior cop said that the letter was allegedly sent at the behest of the Bishnoi gang.

It reportedly warned the lawyer "to meet the same fate as Sidhu Moose Wala", the police officer said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police Crime Branch's senior officer, who recently visited Delhi to interrogate Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with the threat letter to Salman Khan and his father — said that the police have identified the people involved in delivering the letter.

"During the interrogation of Moose Wala murder accused Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble, alias Mahakal, who is a member of the Bishnoi gang, it was revealed that Bishnoi’s aide Vikram Barad had taken the letter to Salim Khan,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.

"Bishnoi had issued the letter to the actor and his screenwriter father Salim Khan. Three people from his gang had come from Jalore in Rajasthan to Mumbai to drop the letter and met Mahakal," the officer said.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.