A shocking revelation in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case has revealed that a sharpshooter had been sent in to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan. According to a report in Times Now, Lawrence Bishnoi, the main suspect in the Moosewala murder case, had reportedly planted the sharpshooter near Galaxy Apartments.

As per Times Now, the shooter had been armed by Bishnoi with a small bore weapon hidden in a modified hockey casing. The shooter backed out at the last moment.

Bishnoi and his associates had earlier scoped out the area near Galaxy Apartments. They figured out that the Bollywood star goes cycling in the morning unaccompanied by any security personnel. The group planned accordingly and decided to kill Khan when he was set to leave one morning. However, on seeing an escort of the Mumbai Police standing with the actor, the sharpshooter backed out.

This revelation comes on the back of police sources stating that the man who sent threats to Salman Khan and his father has been identified as Vikram Brar. Brar, who is a close aide of Bishnoi, is currently said to be abroad. He reportedly has two dozen cases lodged against him. He is the brother of Goldy Brar, who had claimed responsibility for Moosewala’s murder.

According to Times of India, Lawrence Bishnoi had promised to kill Salman Khan after the actor was involved in the blackbuck poaching case in 1998. Khan was reportedly handed over a handwritten letter threatening him while he was resting after his jog some days ago.

According to reports, Brar wanted to take advantage of the controversy surrounding Moosewala’s murder and extort money from Khan. As per a report in Financial Express, the threat letter said “Salim Khan, Salman Khan, bahut jald aapka Moosewala Hoga,” (Salim Khan, Salman Khan, you will meet Moosewala’s fate very soon)”. It ended with the initials 'G.B.' (Goldy Brar) and `L.B’ (Lawrence Bishnoi).

