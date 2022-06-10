Plot to kill Salman Khan revealed: Lawrence Bishnoi's aide had posted sharpshooter outside Galaxy Apartments
Lawrence Bishnoi and his associated had earlier scoped out the area near Galaxy Apartments. They figured out that Salman Khan goes cycling in the morning unaccompanied by any security personnel.
A shocking revelation in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case has revealed that a sharpshooter had been sent in to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan. According to a report in Times Now, Lawrence Bishnoi, the main suspect in the Moosewala murder case, had reportedly planted the sharpshooter near Galaxy Apartments.
As per Times Now, the shooter had been armed by Bishnoi with a small bore weapon hidden in a modified hockey casing. The shooter backed out at the last moment.
Bishnoi and his associates had earlier scoped out the area near Galaxy Apartments. They figured out that the Bollywood star goes cycling in the morning unaccompanied by any security personnel. The group planned accordingly and decided to kill Khan when he was set to leave one morning. However, on seeing an escort of the Mumbai Police standing with the actor, the sharpshooter backed out.
This revelation comes on the back of police sources stating that the man who sent threats to Salman Khan and his father has been identified as Vikram Brar. Brar, who is a close aide of Bishnoi, is currently said to be abroad. He reportedly has two dozen cases lodged against him. He is the brother of Goldy Brar, who had claimed responsibility for Moosewala’s murder.
According to Times of India, Lawrence Bishnoi had promised to kill Salman Khan after the actor was involved in the blackbuck poaching case in 1998. Khan was reportedly handed over a handwritten letter threatening him while he was resting after his jog some days ago.
According to reports, Brar wanted to take advantage of the controversy surrounding Moosewala’s murder and extort money from Khan. As per a report in Financial Express, the threat letter said “Salim Khan, Salman Khan, bahut jald aapka Moosewala Hoga,” (Salim Khan, Salman Khan, you will meet Moosewala’s fate very soon)”. It ended with the initials 'G.B.' (Goldy Brar) and `L.B’ (Lawrence Bishnoi).
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police to question jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
According to the police, Bishnoi's gang was behind the killing. Bishnoi is currently in the custody of the Delhi Police's Special Cell in a case under the Arms Act and other sections related to assault on a public servant
Salman Khan threat case: Mumbai Police reaches Pune to interrogate Sourabh Mahakal after his arrest
A total of 10 teams, including the Crime Branch and the local police, are involved in the investigation of the Salman case
Interpol issues red corner notice against gangster Goldy Brar who claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's killing
Interpol channels are used for international police to police cooperation. Brar who is a part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang is believed to be living in Canada