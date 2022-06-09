Salman Khan threat case: Mumbai Police reaches Pune to interrogate Sourabh Mahakal after his arrest

A total of 10 teams, including the Crime Branch and the local police, are involved in the investigation of the Salman case

Pune: A team of Mumbai Police reached Pune to interrogate Sourabh Kamble alias Mahakal who was arrested yesterday, in connection with Bollywood actor Salman Khan threat case.

The team of Mumbai police headed by a Deputy Commissioner of Police level officer reached the crime branch unit office of Pune Police.

Pune Police on Wednesday arrested a wanted accused identified as Siddhesh Kamble alias Sourav Mahakal in connection with a murder case.

According to police, Mahakal is an accomplice of shooter Santosh Jadhav and a suspect in Singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

Mahakal was arrested in MCOCA act registered at Manchar Police station of Pune district in connection with a 2021 murder case. He has been sent to police custody till June 20 by the special court. Sourav Mahakal was arrested in connection with the murder of Omkar Bankhule last year.

The Mumbai Police on Sunday lodged the First Information Report (FIR) against an unknown person for sending a 'Threat letter' to the Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan.

As per the police, an unsigned letter issuing threats to Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan was found near the Bandra Bandstand promenade in Mumbai on Sunday.

The letter in Hindi said that both Salim Khan and his son would soon meet the same fate as slain singer Siddhu Moosewala (Tera Moosawala bana denge), said the police sources on condition of anonymity.

According to the police, Salim Khan found the letter on a bench where he sits daily after jogging in the morning. He found the letter at around 7.30 am-8 am in his and Salman's name.

Bandra Police has filed an FIR against an unknown person and a further probe is underway, Mumbai Police said.

More than 200 CCTV footages have been seized by the Mumbai Police so far.

A total of 10 teams, including the Crime Branch and the local police, are involved in the investigation of the Salman case.

Notably, Singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on 29 May.

