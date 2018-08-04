You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Knife-wielding man arrested after threatening to commit suicide in front of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

India FP Staff Aug 04, 2018 13:15:47 IST

In a major security lapse, a middle-aged Malayali man entered Kerala House in New Delhi on Saturday, brandished a knife, and threatened to commit suicide in front of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He was later caught and arrested.

The accused has been identified as Vimalraj, a native of Chetttikulangara in Alappuzha. He was standing with journalists near the chief minister's room when he was questioned if he was a scribe too. The next moment, he took out a knife and went towards Vijayan, stating he wanted to kill himself, reported The News MinuteVijayan's security detail grabbed him immediately, and he was taken in for questioning.

File image of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. News18

File image of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Courtesy: News18

The incident took place around 10 am, when the chief minister was exiting Kerala House to go for the CPM politburo meeting, the report said.

Sources in the Chief Minister's Office told The New Indian Express that Vimalraj was suspected to be differently abled. "The incident happened at around 9.45 am. The person with a knife in hand came near the chief minister's room in Kerala House. It seems he is differently abled. We managed to rein him in before he reached the chief minister," the report quoted CMO sources as saying.

A similar incident took place on Saturday morning in Jammu as well, after an intruder attempted to enter former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah's residence.

The intruder was shot dead by security guards when he tried to forcibly enter the house in a car.


Updated Date: Aug 04, 2018 13:15 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores