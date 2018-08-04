Knife-wielding man arrested after threatening to commit suicide in front of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

In a major security lapse, a middle-aged Malayali man entered Kerala House in New Delhi on Saturday, brandished a knife, and threatened to commit suicide in front of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He was later caught and arrested.

Mentally unstable man carrying a knife tries to attack Kerala CM, Pinarayi Vijayan, at Kerala House in New Delhi | @Nitisha_Kashyap with more details pic.twitter.com/YjpTXmNr5e — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 4, 2018

The accused has been identified as Vimalraj, a native of Chetttikulangara in Alappuzha. He was standing with journalists near the chief minister's room when he was questioned if he was a scribe too. The next moment, he took out a knife and went towards Vijayan, stating he wanted to kill himself, reported The News Minute. Vijayan's security detail grabbed him immediately, and he was taken in for questioning.

The incident took place around 10 am, when the chief minister was exiting Kerala House to go for the CPM politburo meeting, the report said.

Sources in the Chief Minister's Office told The New Indian Express that Vimalraj was suspected to be differently abled. "The incident happened at around 9.45 am. The person with a knife in hand came near the chief minister's room in Kerala House. It seems he is differently abled. We managed to rein him in before he reached the chief minister," the report quoted CMO sources as saying.

A similar incident took place on Saturday morning in Jammu as well, after an intruder attempted to enter former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah's residence.

The intruder was shot dead by security guards when he tried to forcibly enter the house in a car.