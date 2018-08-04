You are here:
Jammu and Kashmir: Man gunned down by security personnel after he forcibly enters Farooq Abdullah's residence

India FP Staff Aug 04, 2018 12:15:00 IST

A man was shot dead by security personnel when the intruder tried to enter former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah's residence in Jammu on Saturday, reports said. The intruder was shot dead by security guards when he tried to forcibly enter the house in a car.

Jammu and Kashmir Police told PTI that the man was from Mendar and had entered the lobby of Abdullah's residence before being shot dead.

Vivek Gupta, SSP, Jammu and Kashmir Police, was quoted as saying by ANI that the intruder had breached the main gate and went inside. "He had a scuffle with the duty officer there, who was also injured. After that he entered the residence and there has also been some sort of damage to the articles over there. Subsequently, he was shot dead," he added.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted that the initial reports suggest an intruder was able to gain entry through the front door and into the upper lobby of the house. 

He, however, added that further details are awaited.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Aug 04, 2018 12:15 PM

