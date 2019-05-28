Kerala Plus One Result 2019 Declared Updates: DHSE announces Class 11 results; scores available on official website keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala DHSE Class 11 Plus One Result 2019 Date and Time Latest Updates: Students can check their scores on the official website — keralaresults.nic.in. To log in, enter your roll number and hit 'Submit'.

Students are advised to keep their admit card ready as Kerala board has declared the Class 11 result. Students can also check the official websites for additional result-related information.

The Kerala board has declared the Class 11 or Plus One exam results on the official websites keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

The Kerala Plus One or Class 11 results are likely to be declared by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) today (Tuesday, 28 May) at 11 am. Students who appeared for the Class 11 exams can check their scores on the official websites keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

Students can also log on to the official websites for additional results-related information once the scores are declared.

Students who appeared for the Class 11 exams can check their scores on the official websites keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

However, since around 5 lakh students will be checking the official websites for their scores, they could be unresponsive or slow. In case this happens, students can visit alternative websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com to check their scores.

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) is expected to declare the Kerala Plus One or Class 11 results today (Tuesday, 28 May) at 11 am. Students who appeared for the Class 11 exams of the Kerala board can check their scores on the official websites keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

Steps to check the Kerala DHSE Plus One or Class 11 Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala DHSE – dhsekerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'DHSE results' on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the results for future reference

The plus one exams were held in March along with the Kerala Plus Two examinations. Over 4 lakh students had registered for the Plus One exams this year. Following the trend of 2018, DHSE has delayed declaring the 2019 Plus One results.

The Kerala board had declared the results for Plus Two exams on 8 May, in which 84.33 percent students had passed. In 2018, around 3.69 lakh candidates had appeared for the DHSE Kerala Plus Two exams, and the overall pass percentage was 83.75 percent.

Meanwhile, DHSE Kerala released the Plus One first allotment list for admissions on 24 May. Students who passed in the Kerala SSLC Class 10 exams are eligible for Plus One admissions.

