Kerala Plus One First Allotment 2019: DHSE to release HSCAP first admission list shortly; check on hscap.kerala.gov.in

Kerala Plus One First Allotment 2019 | The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will release the Kerala Pus One allotment list for admissions to Class 11 today (24 May) at 11 am. The rank list is not live yet, however it is expected to be available soon.

Students who applied for admission to Kerala Plus One through the Higher Secondary Centralised Allocation Process, or HSCAP, can check their status online on hscap.kerala.gov.in.

The HSCAP trial allotment list was released on 21 May. However, appearance on this trial list doesn't guarantee admission of candidates to Plus One.

The Kerala Class 11 admission is conducted across 2,077 higher secondary schools in the state, including 818 government schools, 846 government-aided schools, 361 unaided and 52 residential special or technical schools.

A total of 3,61,713 Plus One seats will be filled through the allotment process. For the total number of schools, the intake will be for 7,249 batches or classes of science, arts and commerce streams. Seats are distributed district wise, with Malappuram having the largest number of seats at 52,775.

According to The Indian Express, there are over 3.6 lakh seats in Plus One classes in Kerala-based schools, for which 4.99 lakh students have applied. Of these applicants, over 4.34 lakh are from SSLC. As many as 48,728 students are from CBSE and 4,605 applications are from ICSE students.

The allotment process will end on 31 May, and the supplementary allotment process is scheduled for 3 June to 7 July.

On 6 May, the DHSE declared the Kerala SSLC results. This year, 98.11 percent of students cleared the examination successfully.

