DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2019 Declared: Kerala board announces Class 12 results on keralaresults.nic.in; steps to check scores

DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2019 Declared| The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala announced the results of the Class 12 or Plus 2 exams 2019 today (8 May). Students can check their scores on the official website of DHSE Kerala keralaresults.nic.in or dhsekerala.gov.in.

DHSE had conducted the Class 12 examination from 6 to 27 March, 2019. Candidates need their registration numbers to access their DHSE Kerala Plus 2 results.

Follow LIVE updates here

In 2018, approximately 3.69 lakh candidates had participated in the DHSE Kerala Plus 2 exam and the overall pass percentage was recorded at 83.75 percent. Last year, the Kerala DHSE results were declared on 10 May.

Steps to check the Kerala DHSE Class 12 Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala DHSE at dhsekerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'DHSE results' on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the results for future reference

DHSE Kerala, manages the higher secondary, secondary and vocational higher education in the state. DHSE, Kerala was setup in the year 1990 in line with the National Education Policy.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.