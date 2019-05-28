Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2019 Date: Check these alternative websites for Class 11 results if official websites are slow

Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2019 Date | The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) is expected to declare the Plus One or Class 11 exam results today (Tuesday, 28 May) at 11 am. Students who appeared for the Class 11 exams can check their scores on the official websites keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

However, since around 5 lakh students will be checking the official websites for their scores, they could be unresponsive or slow. In case this happens, students can visit alternative websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com to check their scores.

How to check Kerala Class 11 results 2019 on examresults.net:

Step 1: Log onto examresults.net

Step 2: Click on Kerala in the list of the states or access the link directly here.

Step 3: Look for the link which says Kerala Board Plus One Exam.

Step 4: Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your Kerala Board Plus One Examination 2019 result

Steps to check Kerala Plus One results on indiaresults.com:

Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com

Step 2: Click on Kerala in the list of the states or type the URL kerala.indiaresults.com on your browser and press enter

Step 3: Look for the link which says "Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education" with "Plus One Examination Result 2019" written under it.

Step 4: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your results.

The Plus One exams were held in March along with the Kerala Plus Two examinations. Over 4 lakh students had registered for the Plus One exams this year. Following the trend of 2018, DHSE delayed declaring the 2019 Plus One results.

Steps to check the Kerala DHSE Plus One or Class 11 Results 2019 on the official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala DHSE — dhsekerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'DHSE results' on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the results for future reference

The Kerala board had declared the results for Plus Two exams on 8 May, in which 84.33 percent students had passed. In 2018, around 3.69 lakh candidates had appeared for the DHSE Kerala Plus Two exams, and the overall pass percentage was 83.75 percent.

Meanwhile, DHSE Kerala released the Plus One first allotment list for admissions on 24 May. Students who passed in the Kerala SSLC Class 10 exams are eligible for Plus One admissions.

