Kochi: The Kerala police Wednesday said that the mastermind in ‘human sacrifice’ case – Mohammed Shafi – is a “sexual pervert, psychopath and crafty fellow” after it was revealed that he lured two women, tortured them, hit and inserted sharp weapons into their private parts and had even cut-off their breasts as he performed ‘black magic’.

Addressing the media, Kochi City Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju said, “Shafi, is a sexual pervert and a sadistic psychopath who takes pleasure in hurting and inflicting wounds on others. Causing injury, harm, even death, that is the level of his perversion.”

The senior police officer further said that initially, during the interrogation, Shafi did not cooperate but confessed to the crime after the accused couple was taken into custody.

“He designed the conspiracy and trapped the couple into believing that human sacrifice is needed for financial wellbeing,” Nagaraju said.

Mastermind of Kerala ‘human sacrifice’ a sexual predator

Shafi is a repeat sexual offender and has been out on bail in rape and attempt to murder case of a 75-year-old woman in Ernakulam district. He was arrested in 2020.

Police further informed that there are eight cases against Shafi.

Shafi created fake profile on social media to lure the couple

In 2019, Shafi, a 52-year-old school dropout, created a fake profile on Facebook in a name of a lady – Sridevi – and allegedly suggested Bhagawal Singh that he should contact a tantrik named Rashid to gain financial prosperity.

He later introduced himself as Rashid to Singh and his wife Laila of Thiruvalla and lured them into the occult practice. Police said that Shafi misused the financial difficulties of the two women who easily fell into his trap.

A magistrate’s court in Kerala’s Kochi has remanded in judicial custody the three accused arrested in connection with the brutal killings of two Kerala women. The court said they will remain in judicial custody for 14 days.

