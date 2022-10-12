New Delhi: Bhagawal Singh, the main accused in Kerala suspected ‘human sacrifice’ case in which two women were lured in exchange of money, murdered, chopped into pieces, has been identified as a former Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) branch committee secretary in Elanthoor, Pathanamthitta and is currently a CPM local committee member .

“I knew the accused for the last 40 years. He was a CPM worker and he used to do propaganda and other political activities,” former panchayat president, Elanthoor, Samson Thekkethil said.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that 67-year-old Bhagaval Singh seem to be linked to the ruling dispensation of Kerala and also has the involvement of a radicalised element.

“Unfortunately, the Kerala government does very little to secure the safety of women and such incidents take place because the goons of the ruling party and dispensation have a free run in Kerala. What is even surprising and shocking is the secular silence of the lobby that is very vocal and eloquent on the issues of women’s safety and generally on human rights. Today they have gone completely silent, perhaps, fearing a loss in the vote bank or perhaps because the state in which this has taken place is not politically convenient for them to articulate their views on,” Poonawala said.

He went on to ask that if there had been some BJP linked person what would reaction of lobby have been?

BJP questions Pinarayi Vijayan government's silence

Reacting on the incident, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "The Kerala government is refraining from conducting enquiry on its own people accused in the suspected 'human sacrifice'."

The state has been witnessing killings and the abduction, slicing of throats and murder of two women in Kerala in gruesome. "It is shocking that the Kerala government is mum and is not doing anything against those accused," Sirsa added.

He even questioned Pinarayi Vijayan as to when his government will take stringent action against those behind the killings of people in Kerala.

CPI(M) says Bhagaval Singh was not a party worker

The CPI(M) clarified that Bhagaval Singh was never a member of the party. The party said that he worked with them for a short term but was never officially associated with it.

A CPI(M) leader Pradeep said that the accused was once a progressive man but changed after his second marriage. "He (Bhagaval Singh) worked with us but wasn't a member of our party. He once was a progressive man but after his second marriage, he became a religious person. It might be the influence of his wife," Pradeep added.

Bhagaval Singh, who also is a poet, along with his wife Laila and mastermind of the incident - Shafi - have been arrested and sent to 14-day police custody.

Singh was popular among the section of poets on social media where he published his writings and creations. He was also the administrator of a literary group called Malayala Sahitya Lokam that has about 29,000 members.

The two deceased women in Kerala were murdered on 6 June and 26 September respectively. They were tortured and killed by the trio before their bodies were chopped and buried.

