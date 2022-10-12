New Delhi: Shocking and gory revelations are coming out from Kerala where a couple allegedly butchered and killed two women in a ritualistic ‘human sacrifice’ for financial prosperity. The Kerala Police in its remand copy said that the couple have eaten the flesh of their victims on suggestion by mastermind Shafi.

Bodies parts of 2 Kerala women cooked, eaten

In the remand copy, the Kerala police have detailed how the mastermind – Shafi – forced the couple into black magic and cannibalism.

He made the couple eat the flesh of the two Kerala women, whom they ‘sacrificed’ earlier, and told that “eating cooked body parts would help ‘preserve youth’.”

Body of Kerala woman chopped in 56 pieces

The remand copy further detailed that victim Padma, 52, who worked as a lottery vendor and used to reside in Panchavady colony in Ponnurunni, Ernakulam, was lured by Shafi on pretext of paying Rs 15,000.

She was then taken to a house in Pathanamthitta district was introduced to the couple – Bhagaval Singh and Laila.

An argument broke out between Padma and Shafi when the latter could not pay the money on the promised date.

As per the details, Shafi used plastic thread to choke her and then hit her private part.

Shafi also cut body of Padma into more than 56 pieces and then put them in a bucket before burying them in four pits dug out outside the house.

Another victim, Roslyn, 50, a resident of Kalady near Angamaly, went missing since June. Shafi assured her of Rs 10 lakh.

Her hands were tied to the cot and and her throat was also slit. Her body was also cut into multiple pieces.

Shafi befriended couple on social media

The mastermind befriended Bhagaval Singh over a social media platform. He created a fake profile in a name of a lady. He allegedly suggested Singh to contact a tantrik named Rashid to gain financial prosperity.

He later introduced himself as Rashid to Singh and his wife Laila of Thiruvalla.

On Wednesday, a magistrate’s court in Kerala’s Kochi remanded in judicial custody the three accused arrested in connection with the brutal killings of two women for financial prosperity’. The court said the three will remain in judicial custody for 14 days.

With inputs from agencies

