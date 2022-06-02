J&K: Terrorists shoot dead migrant labourer from Bihar in second attack on non-locals in a day
The attack on the labourer in Budgam came hours after terrorists shot dead a banker from Rajasthan in Kulgam
A migrant labourer was shot dead by terrorists while another injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam on Thursday, making it the second attack on non-locals within a day.
Terrorists fired at two non-local labourers at a brick kiln at Magraypora in Chadoora area of the central Kashmir district, the officials said.
They said the labourers, identified as Dilkush Kumar and Guri, were injured in the attack.
While Guri was discharged from the hospital, Kumar was shifted to SMHS hospital here where he succumbed, the officials said, adding Kumar (17) was a resident of Arnia area of Bihar.
#Terrorists fired upon 02 outside #labourers working in a Brick Kiln in Chadoora area of #Budgam. The duo was shifted to hospital for treatment where one among them #succumbed.@JmuKmrPolice
— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 2, 2022
Police have cordoned off the area and are looking for the terrorists involved in the incident, which took place at 9.10 pm, they said.
Also read: Kashmiri Pandit govt employees prepare to leave valley en masse as targeted killings continue
The attack came hours after Rajasthan native Vijay Kumar was shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam.
A terror group called Kashmir Freedom Fighters claimed responsibility for the banker's killing.
With inputs from agencies
