India

J&K: Terrorists shoot dead migrant labourer from Bihar in second attack on non-locals in a day

The attack on the labourer in Budgam came hours after terrorists shot dead a banker from Rajasthan in Kulgam

FP Staff June 02, 2022 23:06:10 IST
J&K: Terrorists shoot dead migrant labourer from Bihar in second attack on non-locals in a day

Representational image. ANI

A migrant labourer was shot dead by terrorists while another injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam on Thursday, making it the second attack on non-locals within a day.

Terrorists fired at two non-local labourers at a brick kiln at Magraypora in Chadoora area of the central Kashmir district, the officials said.

They said the labourers, identified as Dilkush Kumar and Guri, were injured in the attack.

While Guri was discharged from the hospital, Kumar was shifted to SMHS hospital here where he succumbed, the officials said, adding Kumar (17) was a resident of Arnia area of Bihar.


Police have cordoned off the area and are looking for the terrorists involved in the incident, which took place at 9.10 pm, they said.

Also read: Kashmiri Pandit govt employees prepare to leave valley en masse as targeted killings continue

The attack came hours after Rajasthan native Vijay Kumar was shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam.

A terror group called Kashmir Freedom Fighters claimed responsibility for the banker's killing.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 02, 2022 23:06:10 IST

TAGS:

also read

Jammu & Kashmir: Amit Shah to hold meet on security, Amarnath Yatra on 3 June
India

Jammu & Kashmir: Amit Shah to hold meet on security, Amarnath Yatra on 3 June

This is the second such high-level meeting in less than a fortnight. In the last meeting on 17 June, the home minister had advocated pro-active and coordinated counter-terror operations

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal demands adequate security for Kashmiri Pandits in valley following targeted killings
India

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal demands adequate security for Kashmiri Pandits in valley following targeted killings

The remarks come weeks after Kejriwal was criticised for mocking the movie 'The Kashmir Files' in the Delhi Assembly. Kejriwal laughed when he was asked about making the movie tax-free in Delhi and sarcastically suggested that the film be uploaded on YouTube

Jammu and Kashmir: One terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter; operation underway, says police
India

Jammu and Kashmir: One terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter; operation underway, says police

The Kashmir Police Zone informed that the encounter started at Gundipora area of Pulwama district on Sunday night after security forces launched a cordon and search operation to track terrorists in the area