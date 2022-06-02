According to several media reports, the administration has put up barricades in a bid to stop the Kashmiri Pandit employees from leaving

Kashmiri Pandit government employees have been preparing to leave the valley amid a rise in targeted killings, several media reports said.

The employees will leave the valley en masse on Friday, The Tribune reported.

According to The Hindu, over 4,000 Pandit employees decided to relocate but the police barred them from leaving.

“No Pandit employee was allowed to leave their locations by the police on Tuesday,” a Kashmiri Pandit living in Srinagar told the daily.

Union Territory administration had put up barricades and locked gates to transit camps, NDTV reported.

Many employees have already relocated to Jammu, the report added.

The minority community has been protesting since terrorists shot dead Rahul Bhat inside a government office in Budgam last month.

Their safety concerns only increased as the killings continued.

In the latest, Vijay Kumar a bank employee who hailed from Rajasthan was shot dead in Kulgam on Thursday.

With inputs from agencies

