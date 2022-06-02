J&K: Terror group Kashmir Freedom Fighters claims responsibility for killing bank manager in Kulgam

In a letter, it has also threatened that 'anyone involved in Kashmir's demographic change will meet the same fate'

Terror outfit Kashmir Freedom Fighters has claimed the responsibility of shooting dead a bank manager in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday morning.

In a letter released by the terrorist group, its spokesperson Waseem Mir mentioned that its cadre shot dead the bank manager. They have also threatened that "anyone involved in Kashmir's demographic change will meet the same fate."

"Anyone involved in the demographic change of Kashmir will meet the same fate. So, it's an eye opener for all those non-locals who are living in fools paradise that the Modi government will settle them here. It's nothing but just an illusion for them and they should now understand the reality that it will cost them their lives," the letter read.

"Think it's not too late, otherwise next turn will be yours," it stated.

Police informed that terrorists fired upon a bank manager at Ellaqie Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora in Kulgam district. "He received grievous gunshot injuries in this terror incident. He is a resident of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. Area cordoned off," police said.

Meanwhile, people belonging to the Hindu community employed in Kashmir staged a protest in Jammu and demanded security for members of their community. Earlier on Tuesday, a 36-year-old migrant Kashmiri Pandit and high school teacher Rajni Bala was shot dead by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Over the last two months, two civilians - including Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat -- and three off-duty policemen were killed in Kashmir by terrorists.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha are likely to hold a high-level meeting here in the national capital on June 3 over the killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the Union Territory in the last few days, official sources said.

It is learnt that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh will also participate in the meeting that is expected to start on the scheduled date in the first half of the day.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, as well as Director-General of Central Reserve Police Force Kuldeep Singh and Border Security Force chief Pankaj Singh, are also expected to attend the meeting.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.