Jharkhand: Amid row over Dumka girls' deaths, bodies of three women, murdered for practising witchcraft, found in Ranchi

Ranchi: Jharkhand that has been witnessing back-to-back incidents of crime against women and minor girls, has now reported three deaths of female , all above 60 years, who have been murdered by fellow villagers on the accusations of practicing witchcraft.

The bodies of the three women were recovered in Sonahatu area of rural Ranchi in Jharkhand. Four people have been detained, SP Ranchi, Rural, Naushad Alam was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The senior police officer further said that the deceased appeared to have been hit with sticks and dumped in a hilly area about 60 km from Ranchi.

The women, identified as Railu Devi (45) and Dholi Devi (60), were allegedly killed in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, news agency PTI mentioned police saying.

Meanwhile, a bandh has been called in Dumka district of Jharkhand today over the incident in which a 14-year-old tribal girl was brutally raped and hanged from a tree. The girl was eight to 10 weeks pregnant.

The accused, Arman Ansari, allegedly sexually exploited the minor victim on the pretext of marriage. She was found hanging from a tree on Friday.

Ansari has been arrested and has been booked under booked under Section 302 (murder) of IPC, SC ST and POCSO Act. He has also been booked under section 376 (rape) of IPC.

Just days ahead to that, on 23 August, a Class 12 girl was set on fire by a Muslim man named Shahrukh, “whose advances she had spurned”. The girl from Dumka succumbed to her injuries five days later.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chief Priyank Kanoongo said the cases were “alarming” and his team today would be visit the state to take stock of the probe status.

“The team, headed by me, will hold a meeting with deputy commissioner and senior police officers handling the cases, apart from doctors who conducted autopsy,” Kanoongo said.

With inputs from agencies

