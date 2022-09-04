14-year-old tribal raped, hanged in Jharkhand's Dumka was 8-10 weeks pregnant; CM Soren says, 'Yeh sab hota rehta hai'

The 14-year-old tribal girl was brutally raped, murdered and found hanging from a tree in Dumka district of Jharkhand on Friday

New Delhi: The 14-year-old tribal girl who was brutally raped, murdered and hanged from a tree in Dumka district of Jharkhand was eight to ten weeks pregnant.

In the second brutal incident within a week, the minor girl’s body was found hanging from a tree in the Mufassil police station area. The accused, Arman Ansari, who raped her and eventually killed her has been arrested.

Notably, in another case of love Jihad, a Class 12 girl, on 23 August, was set on fire in Dumka by a Muslim man named Shahrukh for refusing his proposal. The accused allegedly poured petrol on the minor from outside the window of her room when she was sleeping and set her ablaze. She succumbed to her injuries on 28 August.

The mother of the tribal girl from Dumka said that her daughter was raped, killed and hanged from the tree by the accused who works as a construction worker. The girl was allegedly sexually exploited by the accused on the pretext of marriage.

A report by India Today mentioned sources saying that the victim used to live with her aunt in Dumka, where she got into a relationship with Ansari. She was pregnant and when she asked Ansari to marry her, he killed her, they added.

Yeh sab to hota rehta hai: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Dumka minor rape, murder

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and his quad who were camping in neighbouring state Chhattisgarh are back in Ranchi ahead of the vote of trust tomorrow. When media sought Soren’s reaction on Dumka incident, he downplayed it and said, “Yeh sab to hota rehta hai (such incidents keeping happening).”

Also, it is worth mentioning that the chief minister has not so far visited Dumka where the twin horrors against minors were reported.

Jharkhand govt only interested in 'Sarkar Bachao': BJP

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "All that the Jharkhand government is interested in is in Sarkar bachao, picnic mode and therefore, who will do beti bacho, ladki bachao (save the girl child) in the state. Who will save the Dalit and tribal in the state."

Poonawalla further said that the Jharkhand government is busy saving itself and is indulging in appeasement politics.

'Jharkhand govt is only interested in Sarkar bachao, picnic mode... who'll do beti bacho in Jharkhand': BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla

He further attacked the Congress and asked, "Where are Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi? Why no halla bol on what is happening in Jharkhand and Rajasthan? The entire secular lobby is silent. Appeasement politics has got violent in Jharkhand and there is a free run for criminals against women, but the Congress is completely silent."

"In Jharkhand it’s not JMM government but its "MMM ki sarkar" - money, mining, mafia. Therefore, criminal elements are on free run and that's why Jharkhand and Rajasthan have been seeing such incidents," the BJP spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo will visit Dumka on Monday and meet the victim’s family and other officials.

With inputs from agencies

