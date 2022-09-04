NCPCR chief in Jharkhand; to meet investigating officer, family of minor tribal girl raped, hanged from tree in Dumka

A 14-year-old tribal girl in Dumka district of Jharkhand was raped, hanged from a tree on Friday. The accused, identified as Arman Ansari, has been arrested and a case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC, POCSO and SC&ST Act

New Delhi: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) team, led by chairperson Priyank Kanoongo, will be holding meeting with Deputy commissioner (DC), Superintendent of Police (SP), investigating officer in the case of a rape, hanging of 14-year-old tribal girl in Dumka district of Jharkhand. The team will also convene meeting with doctors convening autopsy of minor victim.

The NCPCR team will be also be meeting and interacting with the family members of the deceased minor girl on 5 September during its visit.

In a notice, the Commission said that it has come across yet another incident of alleged rape and murder of a minor tribal girl by a man named Arman Ansari in Village Kuchia Dhangaal, Rangralia, Prakhand Rameshwar, PS Mufassil District Dumka.

“As per input, a 14-year-old tribal girl was found hanging from a tree. The girl was allegedly sexually exploited by a man on the pretext of marriage and was raped, killed and hanged from the tree in an area under Mufassil police station on Friday. The accused, identified as Arman Ansari, has been arrested and a case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC, POCSO and SC&ST Act,” the NCPCR letter addressed to DC and SP Dumka stated.

The mother of the victim alleged that her daughter was raped, killed and hanged from the tree by the accused who works as a construction worker.

Kanoongo, the chairperson of apex child rights body, is scheduled to be in Dumka today (4 September) and will be meeting meet the family of a class 12 student who died after being she was set ablaze by a Muslim man apparently after she spurned his advances.

During his two day visit, Kanoongo will also be holding meetings with police officials and medical authorities handling the case.

Kanungo is scheduled to meet with the district collector, superintendent of police (SIT), investigating officer, medical authorities and district child protection officer.

