JEE Advanced 2021: IIT Kharagpur releases syllabus, mock test at jeeadv.ac.in

Candidates who clear the JEE Advanced become eligible for admission to undergraduate engineering, science and architecture programmes in 23 IITs

JEE Advanced 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has released subject-wise syllabus for JEE Advanced 2021 on the official website — jeeadv.ac.in. The website also contains the mock tests for JEE Advanced 2021.

The entrance exam will be held in two shifts at tests centres in the country on 3 July. To appear for JEE Advanced, candidates will have to first clear JEE Main. The top 2,50,000 students from across all categories will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2021.

Here are the links to the various JEE Advanced 2021 syllabus:

Physics JEE Advanced syllabus 2021

Chemistry JEE Advanced syllabus 2021

Mathematics JEE Advanced syllabus 2021

Architecture JEE Advanced syllabus

Candidates can prepare for the Engineering entrance exam can also take mock tests to check their preparation and understand the exam patter.

Here is the link to the JEE Advanced 2021 mock test.

Candidates who qualify for the JEE Advanced become eligible for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Science and Architecture programmes in 23 IITs.

The Ministry of Education has recently announced relaxation in admission criteria for NITs and centrally funded technical institutions by waiving off requirement of 75 percent marks in class 12.

As per a tweet by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, it was decided to waive off the 75 percent marks (in class 12 exam) eligibility criteria under Joint Entrance Examination (Main) for the next academic year 2021-2022 in respect of NITs, IIITs, SPAs and other CFTIs, whose admissions are based on JEE (Main).