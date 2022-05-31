Jammu-Kashmir school teacher killing: LG Manoj Sinha promises 'unforgettable response'

Terrorists shot dead 36-year-old school teacher Rajni Bala. She belonged to Samba district and was posted in Gopalpora, Kulgam

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday condemned the killing of a Hindu woman teacher by terrorists inside a government school in Kulgam. The LG said that the assailants will be given an "unforgettable response".

Rajni Bala, a 36-year-old school teacher, belonged to Samba district and was posted in Gopalpora, Kulgam. With her death, it is the second killing of a non-Muslim government employee in May and the seventh targeted killing in Kashmir this month.

"Terrorist attack on a school teacher Rajni Bala is the most reprehensible act. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Terrorists and their sympathisers will be given unforgettable response for dastardly attack," the Jammu and Kashmir LG tweeted.

Veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad also condemned the killing of the school teacher in Kulgam.

"I am pained to learn about the heart wrenching incidents of targeted killing of two women in Kashmir within one week, Amreen Bhat and Rajani Bala. I strongly condemn the killing of Rajani Bala," Azad tweeted.

"I urge the administration to take stringent measures to safeguard the lives of innocent civilians. I express my sympathies with the bereaved families," he added.

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and vice president of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), Omar Abdullah said, "A government teacher working in Kulgam area of South Kashmir, she lost her life in a despicable targeted attack."

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police said: "Terrorists involved in this gruesome terror crime will be soon identified and neutralised."

