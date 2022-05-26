Jammu and Kashmir: 3 LeT terrorists killed by security forces in encounter in Kupwara

IGP Kashmir informed that incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists who infiltrated into the Indian side of the border

Three terrorists, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have been killed by security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara. IGP Kashmir said that identification of the slain terrorists are being ascertained.

Police also informed that incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from them.

The Kashmir Police Zone on Twitter informed that an encounter broke out on Thursday morning between infiltrating terrorists and joint security forces in Jumagund area of North Kashmir's Kupwara district.

"Based on a specific input developed by Kupwara Police regarding infiltration attempt of terrorists in village Jumagund, Kupwara, an encounter has started when the infiltrating terrorists were intercepted by Army and Police," the post by Kashmir Police Zone read.

Notably, this is the second infiltration bid that has been foiled in Kupwara in last one week.

On Wednesday, security forces had gunned down three Pakistani terrorists during an encounter at Najibhat crossing in the Kreeri area of the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Last evening, the Kashmir Police informed that three LeT terrorists were involved in the "heinous" attack and murder of 35-year-old TV actor Amreena Bhat.

Amreena was killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district and her 10-year-old nephew was injured in the attack on Wednesday evening.

