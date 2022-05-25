Jammu and Kashmir: 3 Pakistani terrorists killed in encounter in Baramulla district
The Kashmir Zone Police said that one of its personnel also attained martyrdom in the incident
Three Pakistani terrorists were gunned down by security forces on Wednesday in an encounter at Najibhat crossing in the Kreeri area of the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Kashmir Zone Police also said, "One Jammu and Kashmir police personnel also attained martyrdom in this chance encounter."
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir informed that incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered.
#BaramullaEncounterUpdate: Three #Pakistani #terrorists killed. One JKP personnel also attained #martyrdom in this chance encounter. #Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/Kmvda8I9EK
— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 25, 2022
The encounter started on Wednesday morning in kreeri area of Baramulla. "Police and Army on job," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
According to reports, police said that based on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Kreeri area, security forces launched a cordon and search operation which later turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired at the security forces.
The entire area has been cordoned off and combing as well as search operation is underway.
The Wednesday's encounter comes just hours after terrorists killed a policeman in Srinagar. The cop's daughter, who was clinging to him when the terrorists fired at him, suffered injuries.
Also Read: Srinagar: Policeman shot dead by terrorists, 7-year-old daughter injured
The policeman shot dead by the terrorists has been identified as Constable Saifullah Qadri. The Resistance Front (TRF) claimed responsibility for the attack.
The attack on Tuesday came just a day after the Jammu and Kashmir Police said they have arrested five ‘hybrid’ terrorists of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit, three of whom were allegedly involved in the killing of a sarpanch in Baramulla district in April.
With inputs from agencies
