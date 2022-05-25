Jammu and Kashmir: 3 Pakistani terrorists killed in encounter in Baramulla district

The Kashmir Zone Police said that one of its personnel also attained martyrdom in the incident

Three Pakistani terrorists were gunned down by security forces on Wednesday in an encounter at Najibhat crossing in the Kreeri area of the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Kashmir Zone Police also said, "One Jammu and Kashmir police personnel also attained martyrdom in this chance encounter."

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir informed that incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered.

The encounter started on Wednesday morning in kreeri area of Baramulla. "Police and Army on job," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

According to reports, police said that based on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Kreeri area, security forces launched a cordon and search operation which later turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired at the security forces.

The entire area has been cordoned off and combing as well as search operation is underway.

The Wednesday's encounter comes just hours after terrorists killed a policeman in Srinagar. The cop's daughter, who was clinging to him when the terrorists fired at him, suffered injuries.

The policeman shot dead by the terrorists has been identified as Constable Saifullah Qadri. The Resistance Front (TRF) claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack on Tuesday came just a day after the Jammu and Kashmir Police said they have arrested five ‘hybrid’ terrorists of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit, three of whom were allegedly involved in the killing of a sarpanch in Baramulla district in April.

With inputs from agencies

