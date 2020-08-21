Jamia Milia Islamia admission 2020: Deadline to fill online application extended till 14 Sept, apply at jmicoe.in
So far, more than 21,000 candidates have enrolled across 270 programmes in Jamia Milia Islamia
Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) University has extended the last date to fill the online application for admission till 14 September. Candidates seeking admission in the undergraduate course offered by varsity can apply online at jmi.ac.in or jmicoe.in.
The JMI in its notification said that the vice-chancellor of the university has approved extension of admission forms of all University Programs including Residential Coaching Academy, Jamia Schools, Foreign Nationals and NRI category till 14 September.
According to a report by The Indian Express, earlier the admission was scheduled to end on 20 August. The university had announced to begin the new academic session from 1 September.
New sessions across colleges and universities are postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
So far, more than 21,000 candidates have enrolled across 270 programmes in JMI. This year, the University has introduced 19 new courses including two MTech programmes, two MSc, and one MLib course.
In its undergraduate programmes, the varsity has added BSc aeronautics, four BVov courses, diploma in hospitality management, and three postgraduate diploma courses including entrepreneurship, innovation and design thinking.
A report by NDTV said that the online application for admission in the undergraduate and postgraduate courses under the sports category will now be open till 16 September.
Students who have played at the national, state, regional or university level can apply under the category.
The University has asked candidates who have already applied for admission earlier to log in at the portal with their IDs and passwords and upload the mark sheets of qualifying examinations.
Last year, almost 1,60,000 candidates applied for JMI programmes of which 7,788 were selected for admission.
https://www.ndtv.com/education/jmi-admission-2020-jamia-millia-islamia-extends-application-deadline-till-september-14
Here’s the direct link to apply - http://jmicoe.in/
