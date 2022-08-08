‘ISIS terrorist’ Mohsin Ahmed: 10 things we know so far about the Jamia student NIA has arrested

The NIA arrested Ahmed during a search operation conducted at his house at Japani Gali, Jogabai Extention, Batla House, New Delhi

New Delhi: In a throwback to the Batla House encounter, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a radicalised youth, Mohsin Ahmed, from the same area on the strong suspicion of being an active member of the dreaded and Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

He was produced in the local court on Sunday before the duty magistrate where he was sent for one-day remand. On Monday he had been produced in the Patiala House Court.

Who is Mohsin Ahmed?

Mohsin Ahmed is a first year engineering student of the Jamia varsity. He is accused of collecting funds for the terrorist outfit ISIS from sympathisers in India as well as abroad and siphon it to Syria, among other places. He is said to be tech savvy and ran his laundering operations through cryptocurrency, which by its nature is hard to trace and easy to transfer seamlessly across global markets, both overground and underground. According to reports, Mohsin Ahmed was under the lens for the past six months or so, but had thus far evaded the authorities owing to his technological know-how. Mohsin Ahmed was arrested on the information of none other than the very students of Jamia he perhaps tried to radicalise and enlist. Two laptops, reportedly, have been seized from his flat, which contain radical literature and videos that he might have used to spread pro-ISIS propaganda. Numerous questionable objects were discovered in his home during the NIA raid. He was in contact with 35 ISIS commanders in Syria. Mohsin is a resident of Patna in Bihar. Reportedly, his father is a railway employee and he has three sisters. According to Indian Express report, Mohsin was arrested after a search of his premises and other locations in a case related to “online and on-ground activities of the ISIS” which was registered on 25 June. As part of the same case, NIA had conducted searches last Sunday, at 13 locations across six states viz. Bhopal and Raisen districts in Madhya Pradesh; Bharuch, Surat, Navsari and Ahmedabad districts in Gujarat; Araria district in Bihar; Bhatkal and Tumkur City districts in Karnataka; Kolhapur and Nanded districts in Maharashtra; and Deoband district in Uttar Pradesh in the case pertaining to activities of ISIS, the NIA had said in a statement then. NIA had also conducted searches in Thiruvananthapuram district in Kerala in the same case regarding the arrest of one Sathik Batcha. Batcha had been arrested in February along with four others in Tamil Nadu allegedly for cooking up a conspiracy to threaten public and police officials. They had allegedly also attempted to kill police personnel during checking of their Scorpio car that was intercepted on in February this year. The NIA is currently trying to ascertain who else was Mohsin Ahmed in contact with and how much money had been sent out to Syria.

“Ahmed is a radicalised and active member of ISIS. He has been arrested for his involvement in the collection of funds for ISIS from sympathisers in India as well as abroad,” said the NIA.

However, certain reports have also quoted Mohsin’s family has saying that the allegations against him are false.

The family refers to him as a ‘kid’ who would have no idea what he was doing. His relatives said he distributed food among the poor.

The NIA arrested Ahmed during a search operation conducted at his house at Japani Gali, Jogabai Extention, Batla House, New Delhi.

