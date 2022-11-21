Jamia Millia Islamia PhD admissions 2022: Registration process starts 22 November; details here
The university will release the application details and admission dates on its official web portal at jmicoe.in. Students can check the official notice here
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will start the admission process for PhD programmes for the academic session 2022-23 from Tuesday, 22 November. The university will put out the application details and admission dates on its official web portal at jmicoe.in.
As per the official notice released, the candidates who have cleared their qualifying examination (post graduation) on or before the academic session 2021-2022 may apply for PhD admission in the varsity.
Candidates are advised to go through the course details and eligibility criteria before filling the JMI online application form. The university offers research fellowships to PhD candidates in various courses like – Mechanical Engineering, Political Science, Social Work, Civil Engineering, Geography, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mathematics and Computer Science; among others.
Steps to apply for PhD admissions in Jamia Millia Islamia
Step 1: Go to the official web portal at jmicoe.in
Step 2: Go to the link for PhD admission
Step 3: Register by filling in your name, email address and other details
Step 4: Fill in your PhD application form and upload the required documents
Step 5: Submit the form
Step 6: Pay the PhD application fee and download the application form for future use
Here is the direct link to the PhD notification
http://jmicoe.in/pdf23/NOTIFICATION%20FOR%20PHD%20ADMISSION-2022-23.pdf
Recently, Jamia Millia Islamia had also extended the last date for submission of fee for the new admissions in all JMI undergraduate, post graduate certificate and diploma courses offered by the centre for distance and online education.
Now, the candidates can submit the fee till 22 November 2022. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the JMI’s official web portal for latest updates.
