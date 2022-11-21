Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will start the admission process for PhD programmes for the academic session 2022-23 from Tuesday, 22 November. The university will put out the application details and admission dates on its official web portal at jmicoe.in.

As per the official notice released, the candidates who have cleared their qualifying examination (post graduation) on or before the academic session 2021-2022 may apply for PhD admission in the varsity.

Candidates are advised to go through the course details and eligibility criteria before filling the JMI online application form. The university offers research fellowships to PhD candidates in various courses like – Mechanical Engineering, Political Science, Social Work, Civil Engineering, Geography, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mathematics and Computer Science; among others.

Steps to apply for PhD admissions in Jamia Millia Islamia

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at jmicoe.in

Step 2: Go to the link for PhD admission

Step 3: Register by filling in your name, email address and other details

Step 4: Fill in your PhD application form and upload the required documents

Step 5: Submit the form

Step 6: Pay the PhD application fee and download the application form for future use

Here is the direct link to the PhD notification

http://jmicoe.in/pdf23/NOTIFICATION%20FOR%20PHD%20ADMISSION-2022-23.pdf

Recently, Jamia Millia Islamia had also extended the last date for submission of fee for the new admissions in all JMI undergraduate, post graduate certificate and diploma courses offered by the centre for distance and online education.

Now, the candidates can submit the fee till 22 November 2022. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the JMI’s official web portal for latest updates.

