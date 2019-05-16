JAC 10th result 2019 Declared Updates: Priya Raj from Hazaribagh secures top rank in Jharkhand board Class 10 exams with 99%

JAC 10th result 2019 Declared LATEST updates: The Jharkhand board announced the Class 10 results today (Thursday, 16 May) on all their official websites, jac.nic.in. This year, the over pass percentage recorded by Class 10 Jharkhand students is 70.77 percent. The figure has significantly improved from last year's performance at 59.48 percent.
Priya Raj, a student of Indira Gandhi residential girl school, Hazaribagh, has secured the top position in JAC Class 10 board exams with 99 percent.
Boys have once again outperformed girls in JAC Class 10 exams with a pass percentage of 72.99 percent. While girls managed a pass percentage of 68.67 percent. Among districts, Palamu emerged the best performing district with 79.74 percent students passing the JAC Class 10 exams, followed by Giridih (79.17 percent success rate) at the second spot and Hazaribagh (with 77.54 pass percentage) in the third place.
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) in Ranchi earlier had said it will not declare the JAC Class 10 result 2019 today while media reports said that the board could release the results today itself.
JAC held the Class 10 exams from 20 February to 9 March this year. In 2018, the results were declared on 12 May.
Steps to download JAC Class 10th result 2019:
Step 1: Visit the Jharkhand Academic Council's official website jac.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link for the JAC Class 10 results on the homepage
Step 3: Enter the required details in the fields provided and hit submit
Step 4: Your results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download your results and and take a printout for future reference
Students can also check their results through websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
This year approximately 4.5 lakh students appeared for the JAC Class 10 board exams. Last year, an overall pass percentage of 59.48 percent was recorded.
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.
Updated Date: May 16, 2019 15:30:46 IST
Highlights
Priya Raj from Hazaribagh tops JAC Class 10 exams with 99%
Priya Raj, a student of Indira Gandhi residential girl school, Hazaribagh, has secured the top position in JAC Class 10 board exams with 99 percent.
To read more on JAC Class 10 toppers, click here
Students can opt for SMS service to check results:
Since a large number of students will be trying to login to the official websites to check the JAC Class 10 results, it is possible that some may face difficulty in accessing them. While the temporary glitch is being fixed, there are alternative ways through which students can check their Class 10 scores.
Some of the sites through which you can check your results are – examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
If students are unable to access the JAC Class 10 results via Internet, they can also avail SMS service. To receive the results on your phone, type: RESULTJAC10
roll number and send it to 56263.
Palamu emerges best-performing district at 79.74%
Among districts, Palamu emerged the best performing district with 79.74 percent students passing the JAC Class 10 exams, followed by Giridih (79.17 percent success rate) at the second spot and Hazaribagh (with 77.54 pass percentage) in the third place.
Boys outscore girls in 2019 JAC Class 10 exams with 72.99%
Boys have once again outperformed girls in JAC Class 10 exams with a pass percentage of 72.99 percent. While girls managed a pass percentage of 68.67 percent.
To know more about JAC Class 10 results 2019, click here
Overall pass percentage in 2019 JAC Class 10 exam is 70.77%
This year, the over pass percentage recorded by Class 10 Jharkhand students is 70.77 percent. The figure has significantly improved from last year's performance at 59.48 percent.
Boys had outperformed girls in 2018 JAC Class 10 exams with 61.79%
In 2018, the overall pass percentage for JAC Class 10th board exam was 59.48 percent. 61.79 percent boys had passed the 2018 Class 10 exams, while for girls the figure stood at 57.29 percent.
Over 4 lakh students appeared for 2019 JAC Class 10 exams
As many as 4.5 lakh students appeared for the JAC Class 10 board exams this year. In 2018, more than 4 lakh students had appeared for the 10th exam, out of which 59.48 percent students cleared.
When were the JAC Class 10 exams conducted
This year, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) held the Class 10 board examinations from 20 February to 9 March. In 2018, the results were declared on 12 May.
JAC announces Class 10 results
Earlier on Thursday, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) secretary had said that the board will not declare the results of Class 10 today, declining several media reports making claims to this effect.
Speaking to The Indian Express, the JAC secretary, Mahip Kumar Singh said, "We are not declaring the result today; in fact the result is not going to be out in this week."
Alternate ways to check JAC Class 10th results:
If candidates are unable to check Class 10 scores on the official website owing to heavy traffic, they are advised to check the results on third-party websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
Steps to check JAC Class 10th result 2019 on the official website:
Step 1: Visit the Jharkhand Academic Council's official website jac.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link for the JAC Class 10 results on the homepage
Step 3: Enter the required details in the fields provided and hit submit
Step 4: Your results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download your results and and take a printout for future reference
Jharkhand Board Class 10 results declared
The Jharkhand board announced the Class 10 results today (Thursday, 16 May) on all their official websites, jac.nic.in. All students who appeared for the examinations can check their scores on the official website.
JAC Class 10th Result 2019 expected today
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to announce the results of Class 10 results today (Thursday, 16 May).
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
14:17 (IST)
Check JAC Class 10th results right here on Firstpost
As the official website of the Jharkhand board is running slow due to heavy traffic, students can check their Class 10 scores on Firstpost.
Click here to check your JAC Class 10th results.
15:17 (IST)
Priya Raj from Hazaribagh tops JAC Class 10 exams with 99%
Priya Raj, a student of Indira Gandhi residential girl school, Hazaribagh, has secured the top position in JAC Class 10 board exams with 99 percent.
To read more on JAC Class 10 toppers, click here
14:51 (IST)
Students can opt for SMS service to check results:
Since a large number of students will be trying to login to the official websites to check the JAC Class 10 results, it is possible that some may face difficulty in accessing them. While the temporary glitch is being fixed, there are alternative ways through which students can check their Class 10 scores.
Some of the sites through which you can check your results are – examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
If students are unable to access the JAC Class 10 results via Internet, they can also avail SMS service. To receive the results on your phone, type: RESULTJAC10<space>roll number and send it to 56263.
14:40 (IST)
Palamu emerges best-performing district at 79.74%
Among districts, Palamu emerged the best performing district with 79.74 percent students passing the JAC Class 10 exams, followed by Giridih (79.17 percent success rate) at the second spot and Hazaribagh (with 77.54 pass percentage) in the third place.
14:28 (IST)
Boys outscore girls in 2019 JAC Class 10 exams with 72.99%
Boys have once again outperformed girls in JAC Class 10 exams with a pass percentage of 72.99 percent. While girls managed a pass percentage of 68.67 percent.
To know more about JAC Class 10 results 2019, click here
14:22 (IST)
Overall pass percentage in 2019 JAC Class 10 exam is 70.77%
This year, the over pass percentage recorded by Class 10 Jharkhand students is 70.77 percent. The figure has significantly improved from last year's performance at 59.48 percent.
14:10 (IST)
Boys had outperformed girls in 2018 JAC Class 10 exams with 61.79%
In 2018, the overall pass percentage for JAC Class 10th board exam was 59.48 percent. 61.79 percent boys had passed the 2018 Class 10 exams, while for girls the figure stood at 57.29 percent.
14:00 (IST)
Over 4 lakh students appeared for 2019 JAC Class 10 exams
As many as 4.5 lakh students appeared for the JAC Class 10 board exams this year. In 2018, more than 4 lakh students had appeared for the 10th exam, out of which 59.48 percent students cleared.
13:53 (IST)
When were the JAC Class 10 exams conducted
This year, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) held the Class 10 board examinations from 20 February to 9 March. In 2018, the results were declared on 12 May.
13:50 (IST)
JAC announces Class 10 results
Earlier on Thursday, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) secretary had said that the board will not declare the results of Class 10 today, declining several media reports making claims to this effect.
Speaking to The Indian Express, the JAC secretary, Mahip Kumar Singh said, "We are not declaring the result today; in fact the result is not going to be out in this week."
13:42 (IST)
Alternate ways to check JAC Class 10th results:
If candidates are unable to check Class 10 scores on the official website owing to heavy traffic, they are advised to check the results on third-party websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
13:39 (IST)
Steps to check JAC Class 10th result 2019 on the official website:
Step 1: Visit the Jharkhand Academic Council's official website jac.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link for the JAC Class 10 results on the homepage
Step 3: Enter the required details in the fields provided and hit submit
Step 4: Your results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download your results and and take a printout for future reference
13:37 (IST)
Jharkhand Board Class 10 results declared
The Jharkhand board announced the Class 10 results today (Thursday, 16 May) on all their official websites, jac.nic.in. All students who appeared for the examinations can check their scores on the official website.
13:29 (IST)
JAC Class 10th Result 2019 expected today
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to announce the results of Class 10 results today (Thursday, 16 May).