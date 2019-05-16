JAC 10th result 2019 Declared Updates: Priya Raj from Hazaribagh secures top rank in Jharkhand board Class 10 exams with 99%

JAC 10th result 2019 Declared LATEST updates: The Jharkhand board announced the Class 10 results today (Thursday, 16 May) on all their official websites, jac.nic.in. This year, the over pass percentage recorded by Class 10 Jharkhand students is 70.77 percent. The figure has significantly improved from last year's performance at 59.48 percent.

Priya Raj, a student of Indira Gandhi residential girl school, Hazaribagh, has secured the top position in JAC Class 10 board exams with 99 percent.

Boys have once again outperformed girls in JAC Class 10 exams with a pass percentage of 72.99 percent. While girls managed a pass percentage of 68.67 percent. Among districts, Palamu emerged the best performing district with 79.74 percent students passing the JAC Class 10 exams, followed by Giridih (79.17 percent success rate) at the second spot and Hazaribagh (with 77.54 pass percentage) in the third place.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) in Ranchi earlier had said it will not declare the JAC Class 10 result 2019 today while media reports said that the board could release the results today itself.

JAC held the Class 10 exams from 20 February to 9 March this year. In 2018, the results were declared on 12 May.

Steps to download JAC Class 10th result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the Jharkhand Academic Council's official website jac.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the JAC Class 10 results on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details in the fields provided and hit submit

Step 4: Your results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your results and and take a printout for future reference

Students can also check their results through websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

This year approximately 4.5 lakh students appeared for the JAC Class 10 board exams. Last year, an overall pass percentage of 59.48 percent was recorded.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.