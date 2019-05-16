Co-presented by

JAC 10th Result 2019 Declared: Class 10 results out on official website; alternative ways to check score if jac.nic.in crashes

India FP Staff May 16, 2019 14:45:30 IST

JAC 10th Result 2019 Declared | The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the Class 10 examination results on Thursday, 16 May.

Representational image. Wikimedia Commons

While JAC will announce the results on its official website jac.nic.in, students can access other websites to check scores. High traffic when the results are declared may cause the official JAC website to crash or be unresponsive. In that case, students can log on to indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

This year, the Class 10 examinations were held between 20 February and 9 March. Approximately 4.5 lakh students appeared for the exam.

Steps to download JAC Class 10th result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the Jharkhand Academic Council's official website jac.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the JAC Class 10 results on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details in the fields provided and hit submit

Step 4: Your results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your results and and take a printout for future reference

Step 6: Alternatively, you can check your results by entering your details in the following portal


Updated Date: May 16, 2019 14:45:30 IST

