JAC 10th Result 2019 declared: Priya Raj from Hazaribagh tops Class 10 exam with 99.29% marks; Palamu best performing district

JAC 10th Result 2019 declared | Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the Class 10 examination result today (Thursday, 16 May).

Priya Raj, a student of Indira Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Hazaribagh has topped the exam with 99.2 percent marks. However, the name of students who gained other top ranks was not yet known.

According to Hindustan Times, the Jharkhand board officials did not mention the toppers' names in the press conference at commission's office where JAC chairman Arvind Singh announced the results of Class 10 today. Although, it revealed that five boys of Netarhat Residential School and five girls from Indira Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya made their spot on the top-10 merit list issued by the Jharkhand board.

The overall pass percentage this year is 70.77 percent for the 4,39,892 students who appeared in the examination. Boys outperformed girls with an overall pass percentage of 72.99 percent against girls, who collectively managed a pas percentage of 68.67 percent. Palamu became the best performing district with 79.74 percent students clearing the exam.

In 2018, Tushar Ranjan of RES High School, Netarhat topped the Class 10 exam with 97.6 percent. Amit Kumar came second with 97.4 percent marks, while Amisha Kumari from Indira Gandhi Balika High School, Hazaribagh stood third with 97.20 percent marks.

Students can check the result on JAC's official website - jac.nic.in - and on examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

JAC held the Class 10 exams from 20 February to 9 March this year, for which 4.5 lakh students appeared. In 2018, over 4.3 lakh students sat for the examination and a pass percentage of 59.48 was recorded.

Steps to download JAC Class 10th result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the Jharkhand Academic Council's official website jac.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the JAC Class 10 results on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details in the fields provided and hit submit

Step 4: Your results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your results and and take a printout for future reference.

Step 6: Alternatively, you can check your results by entering your details in the following portal





