JAC 10th Result 2019 declared: 70.77% students clear exam; boys outshine girls with 79.74% success rate

JAC 10th Result 2019 declared | The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the Class 10 examination results today (Thursday, 16 May) on its official website jac.nic.in.

The overall pass percentage this year is 70.77 percent for the 4,39,892 students who appeared in the examination. This year, boys outperformed girls with an overall pass percentage of 72.99 percent against girls, who collectively managed a pas percentage of 68.67 percent.

Palamu is the best performing district with 79.74 percent students clearing the exam, followed by Giridih (79.17 percent success rate) at the second spot and Hazaribagh (with 77.54 pass percentage) in the third place.

Last year, an overall pass percentage of 59.48 percent was recorded and 4,31,734 sat for the class 10 examination.

This year, approximately 4.5 lakh students appeared for the JAC Class 10 board exams. The Class 10 exams were conducted by the Council from 20 February to 9 March in the state this year.

Steps to download JAC Class 10th result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the Jharkhand Academic Council's official website jac.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the JAC Class 10 results on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details in the fields provided and hit submit

Step 4: Your results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your results and and take a printout for future reference.

Step 6: Alternatively, you can check your results by entering your details in the following portal





