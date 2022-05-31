India now extends helping hand to entire world, sent vaccines to over 150 countries: PM Modi

Addressing an event on completion of eight years of Modi government at the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the world talks about India's startup ecosystem and even the World Bank talks about the ease of doing business in India

"India no longer has to beg," the country now extends helping hand to the entire world, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday at the Garib Kalyan Sammelan in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of the 8 years completion of Modi government at the Centre.

The Prime Minister said that there has been a remarkable shift in India's foreign policy since the BJP government came to power at the Centre in 2014.

"We sent vaccines to over 150 nations. We proved that we have the potential and we are performers. India now has to fulfil the aspirations of people in other nations as well," PM Modi said.

Modi said that he has never seen himself in the post of a Prime Minister except for signing files. "I am only Pradhan sevak, a member of the 130-crore strong family of India. My life is dedicated to you," he said to a large gathering in Shimla on Tuesday.

On the completion of eight years of PM Modi-led BJP government at the Centre, the Prime Minister said he wanted to reaffirm his resolution that his government will work for "the development of people living even in the remotest corners of India."

The Prime Minister Tuesday released Rs 21,000 crore as the 11th instalment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi after reaching Shimla for a rally to mark the eighth anniversary of his government. He also interacted virtually with beneficiaries of various Central schemes.

PM Modi said, "Today, the benefits of the poor reach their accounts directly. The world talks about India’s startup ecosystem. Even the World Bank talks about the ease of doing business in India. Citizens appreciate our government tightening the noose on criminals."

Addressing the 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan', the Prime Minister took a jibe the Congress which was in power at the Centre before BJP. He said that the government before 2014 considered "corruption as an essential part of the system".

He said that the then government had succumbed to it instead of fighting corruption. "The country was seeing that the money of the schemes was looted even before it reached the needy," the PM said.

The Prime Minister further informed that his government has removed 9 crore fake names from the list of beneficiaries of various government schemes.

