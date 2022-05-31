PM Modi releases 11th instalment of PM-KISAN scheme transferring Rs 21,000 crore to over 10 crore beneficiary farmers

In Ridge Maidan in Shimla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with beneficiaries of different government schemes at the event to mark the eighth anniversary of the NDA government at the Centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday released Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

The Tuesday transfer is the 11th instalment under the PM-KISAN scheme.

PM Modi arrived in Shimla on Tuesday to participate in the 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan'. He interacted with beneficiaries of different government schemes at the event to mark the eighth anniversary of the NDA government at the Centre. The event is being held at Ridge Maidan in Shimla.

During the event, the Prime Minister sought feedback about the various welfare programmes that are being run by the government from public representatives across the country.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the endeavour of the Sammelan was to make the reach and delivery of government programmes more efficient so as to improve the ease of living of the citizens of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government completed its eight years at the Centre on 30 May.

PM KISAN Scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019. The scheme aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions.

An amount of Rs 6,000 every year is released in three 4-monthly instalments of Rs 2,000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries under this scheme.

Following his arrival at the Mall Road in the Himachal Pradesh capital on Tuesday morning, PM Modi, accompanied by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, walked to the venue of the rally in Ridge Maidan.

There, the prime minister interacted with the beneficiaries of the Central schemes from across the country.

During the interaction, PM Modi told Santoshi, a woman from Karnatka's Kalaburagi, that he was impressed by the way she expressed her views and had she been a BJP worker he would have asked her to contest polls.

An ex-serviceman from Ladakh told the prime minister that he has benefitted from the Jal Jeevan Mission and PM Aawas Yojana and faced no hiccup in availing the benefits of the scheme.

Lalita Devi from Bihar's Banka informed PM Modi that she has got a 'pucca' house and a toilet under the PM Awas Yojana Rural.

Pankaj Sahani from Tripura said that he had got a ration card under the 'One Nation, One card' scheme.

Sama Devi from Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur told the prime minister that she got Rs 1 lakh for building a 'pucca' house under the PM Awas Yojana (Gramin) and that she got Rs 6,000 in three instalments in a year under the Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Inputs from agencies

