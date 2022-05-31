Removed 9 crore fake names from list of beneficiaries of various government schemes: PM Modi in Shimla

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at the Congress which was in power at the Centre before that BJP. He said the government before 2014 considered 'corruption as an essential part of the system'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday participated in the 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan' organised in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. He received a grand welcome in the state with large number of people gathering on the route of the roadshow to greet the Prime Minister. The roadshow was organised to mark the eighth anniversary of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) government at the centre.

Speaking at the rally, PM Modi said: "Today is a very special day in my life. I am privileged that I was given a chance to honour my motherland. I am thankful to you all who have come in such a large number to bestow their blessings."

The Prime Minister further said that in the last eight years of his government, he had never thought of himself as the PM - but as the 'pradhan sevak' of the country.

PM Modi attacks Congress

Hitting out at the Congress which was in power at the Centre before BJP, PM Modi said the government before 2014 considered "corruption as an essential part of the system".

He said that the then government had succumbed to it instead of fighting corruption. "The country was seeing that the money of the schemes was looted even before it reached the needy," PM Modi added.

"We removed 9 crore fake names from the list of beneficiaries of various schemes," PM Modi said.

Addressing the mammoth rally, the Prime Minister said that before 2014, cases of scams, corruption were the top headlines in newspapers but the time has changed now.

He went on to say, "But today, the discussion is about the benefits of Jan Dhan accounts, Jan Dhan-Aadhaar and Trishakti made of mobile. Earlier there was a compulsion to bear the smoke in the kitchen, today it is convenient to get cylinders from Ujjwala scheme."

Also Read: PM Modi releases 11th instalment of PM-KISAN scheme transferring Rs 21,000 crore to over 10 crore beneficiary farmers

The Prime Minister said that his government has changed the system to benefit the poor. "The government is no longer mai baap (master); it is the sevak (servant) of the people now," he said.

"More than Rs 21 lakh crore was directly transferred to the accounts of small farmers. Every paisa was accounted for. Earlier, middlemen and agents would take away the benefits of poor." PM Modi transferred Rs 21,000 crore to over 10,000 farmers on Tuesday," PM Modi said.

Highlighting how things have changed under his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that people who were earlier finding difficult to pay for their treatments are now enjoying the benefits of Ayushman Bharat.

PM Modi also said that now women have the courage to fight for their rights without any apprehension or fear of triple talaq. "Our schemes for service, good governance and welfare of the poor have changed the meaning of government for the people," he added.

The Prime Minister said that with the help of technology the present government has reduced the scope of corruption to a minimum in various schemes including PM Awas Yojana, scholarships or pension schemes. "We are trying to give permanent solutions to the problems that were previously considered permanent," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also released the 11 instalment under the PM-KISAN scheme in which Rs 21,000 crore has been transferred to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmers.

The Prime Minister also interacted with beneficiaries of different government schemes at the event which was organised to mark the eighth anniversary of the NDA government at the Centre.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.