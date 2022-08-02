'I can dance too': Temjen Imna Along's latest video leads internet to dub him 'coolest minister'

Temjen Imna Along has shared a video in which he can be seen shaking a leg at the Tsungremmong festival. The politician can be seen joining the locals for a dance at Ungma village in the state. He is seen holding hands with the rest of the dancers and following their moves in the footage

Nagaland Minister of Higher Education & Tribal Affairs Temjen Imna Along is famous for his witty social media posts. The Bhartiya Janata Party state president, who has attained fame for his funny speeches, has showcased another one of his talents- dancing.

Temjen Imna Along has shared a video in which he can be seen shaking a leg at the Tsungremmong festival. The politician can be seen joining the locals for a dance at Ungma village in the state. He is seen holding hands with the rest of the dancers and following their moves in the footage.

The minister shared the clip with the caption, “See, I can dance too! #Tsungremong- a festival of the Ao Nagas celebrated for invoking blessing of a bountiful harvest. A rich heritage enthusiastically preserved and passed on to the younger generations. Visit Nagaland to explore its culture & dance along with the locals.”

See, I can dance too! 🕺 #Tsungremong- a festival of the Ao Nagas celebrated for invoking blessing of a bountiful harvest. A rich heritage enthusiastically preserved and passed on to the younger generations. Visit Nagaland to explore its culture & dance along with the locals. pic.twitter.com/zPbqBDgZPD — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) August 1, 2022

Social media users were thrilled with the footage and praised the minister for his dance moves.

This man is gem.we need more people like imna in indian politics — Priyotosh (@impriyoforu) August 1, 2022

Some users even called him “the rock star of North East”.

Really wonderful Sir👏👌You have already became the rock star of North East for every Indian like us;You yourself single handly are able to promote your rich heritage culture.Give vide publicity of such type of festivals in advance,so that people can make program of visiting NE🙏 — Vinod Kr Malik (@Vinod208257634) August 1, 2022

Others wrote that Temjen Imna Along was one of the ‘coolest’ ministers around.

one of the coolest minister we are witnessing.😎 pic.twitter.com/fhQH0a2AME — Hemanth Kumar (@TheClumsyMee) August 1, 2022

A few users loved the dance steps.

Love the dance steps....cool! This video makes a must visit to try the dance steps with the locals! — Wangdi Khrimey (@WangdiKhrimey) August 2, 2022

Temjen Imna Along has shared several other posts from his visit to the village on the occasion of the pre-harvest festival on Monday.

Overwhelmed by the warm welcome received from the members of #UngmaVillage at the #Tsungremong Festival celebration. Extremely delighted to attend the festival and be a part of the occasion. Tsungremong Salem!@MyGovNagaland pic.twitter.com/tiRwzrOTkc — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) August 1, 2022

It was an honor to be a part of the memorable Tsungremong Celebration at Ungma village. I convey my gratitude to the organizers for inviting me at the remarkable festivity. As we celebrate the auspicious occasion, may the festival bring abundant joy, peace & prosperity to all. pic.twitter.com/dc6IQQmHbM — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) August 1, 2022

This is not the first time, a video shared by the BJP Minister has grabbed eyeballs. A few weeks ago, he had posted footage of clouds floating down a valley and asked his followers to guess the place. The video was a time-lapse clip that featured a locality, situated within a valley, being covered by clouds in seconds.

Apart from that, Temjen Imna Along had shared his hilarious experience when he visited New Delhi for the first time in 1999. His speech took on some ingrained misconceptions about the Naga community in a humourous manner and left many in splits.

What are your thoughts about Temjen Imna Along’s dance moves?

