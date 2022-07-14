'When I first came to Delhi in 1999': Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along's video leaves internet in splits

The video has received over 1.2 million views on Twitter, with several users praising the minister for talking about the racism that people from Northeast India have faced

Temjen Imna Along, the Nagaland Higher Education & Tribal Affairs Minister, has often grabbed attention on social media for his sense of humour. After he went viral for his advice to ‘stay single’ on World Population Day, the BJP leader is once again in the news for his take on racism.

In a video shared by Along, the Nagaland BJP President can be seen recounting his first trip to New Delhi in 1999 and the racism he encountered there. In his typical humorous style, the 41-year-old leader can be seen talking in Hindi about some ingrained misconceptions about Naga people that he faced in the national capital.

Watch:

1999 की और एक बातें... pic.twitter.com/BZnk4lF3uZ — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) July 13, 2022

Along quipped that when he first arrived at Delhi, he was surprised to see more people present at the railway station than the whole population of Nagaland. He also told the crowd that he was often asked where Nagaland was and if a visa was required to visit the place.

He also stated the several rumours about Naga people have been spread, including that they eat humans. Joking about his weight, Along added that many people grew more suspicious about these rumours after seeing him. “Koi log yeh fayla diya ki Naga log aadmi khata hai, woh khata hai…aur humko dekhke toh aur zyada shak hone laga (Some people spread rumours that Naga people eat humans, and looking at me, people grew even more suspicious).”

The BJP leader’s ability to take on racist statements with a straight face left his audience in splits. At the end of the video he stated “Dikhne mein alag, khan-paan mein alag, soch bichar mein alag… ussi tarah hum log 50 se 60 saal reh ke aye hai (We are different in terms of looks, the food we eat and even our way of thinking, but we have been living together for the past 50-60 years)”.

The video has received over 1.2 million views on Twitter, with several users praising the minister for talking about the racism that people from northeast India have faced.

This is not the first time that Temjen Imna Along has gone viral for his comments. The Nagaland BJP President had earlier shared a tongue-in-cheek response when he found out that people were taking to Google to find out if he was married. Taking to Twitter, the 41-year-old wrote that he was “still looking for her” and got into a hilarious conversation about his matrimonial prospects with Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal.

What do you think about Temjen Imna Along’s video?

