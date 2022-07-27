Nagaland minister shares footage of clouds floating down valley; asks users to guess location

'Clouds floating down the valleys, Isn't it beautiful? Guess the location. Thank you to Paolenthang Tuboi for capturing this mesmerizing video,' Temjen Imna Along wrote while sharing the clip

Nagaland minister and Bharatiya Janata Party state president Temjen Imna Along has often caught the attention of internet users with his witty posts. The Nagaland Minister of Higher Education & Tribal Affairs often leaves his followers stunned with his hilarious takes on things like racism and population control.

This time, the politician is back in the news for sharing a mesmerising video of clouds floating down a valley. The video has left many users awestruck. The minister also asked his followers to guess the location shown in the clip.

The footage is a time-lapse video and shows a locality, nestled inside a valley, being covered by clouds within seconds. The clouds can be seen drifting down the valley after they cover the buildings. The breath-taking scene left people captivated.

Watch:

Clouds floating down the valleys, Isn't it beautiful? Guess the location Thank you to Paolenthang Tuboi for capturing this mesmerizing video! pic.twitter.com/AFFwS2e5YS — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) July 25, 2022

"Clouds floating down the valleys, Isn't it beautiful? Guess the location. Thank you to Paolenthang Tuboi for capturing this mesmerizing video," Temjen Imna Along wrote while sharing the clip.

Several users began guessing where the scene was from. Many were able to figure out that the place in the footage was the valley near Kohima, the capital of Nagaland.

Others shared similar videos they had shot while on a trip to hill stations like Dehradun. “If there is heaven, it must be like this”, wrote one user. Some people even asked the minister to do more to promote tourism in northeast India so that people could visit undiscovered gems like the city in the video.

This is not the only time Temjen Imna Along has made headlines. Recently, a video of the Nagaland BJP President left viewers in splits. The leader talked about his first trip to New Delhi in 1999 and took on some ingrained misconceptions and racist perceptions about people from Nagaland.

The BJP leader’s humourous and conversational style while discussing racism won hearts. People were impressed by his ability to take on the issue with a straight face. What are your thoughts about this video?

